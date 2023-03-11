Auckland-based actor Harry Casey. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actor Harry Casey takes us on a tour of his top places in the city.

Favourite beach?

My heart lies out among the dense bush that spreads from Titirangi Village and beyond. One taonga I return to when my cup needs filling is Whatipū Beach. Although not exactly a beach for swimming, Whatipū holds many marvellous stories. Just a short walk from the carpark is a gorgeous cave, named Te Ana Ru, used as a place of shelter by Māori, and then later by Pākehā settlers in the 20′s as a ballroom. A few meters under the sand is a Kauri wood dance-floor. I like to dream into the lives of those that passed through the cave, Tangata Whenua that lived there, those that built the floor, the young people that danced. Small moments that invariably become the story of our country.

Favourite brunch spot?

Young George in Mt Albert is a hidden gem that deserves to not be so hidden! Unassuming but with a sparkle of that artistic Karangahape Rd feel, its my go-to for comforting, tasty food. I love their “Sandos”. I find their space to be super welcoming, family driven and very wholesome.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Now I may be biased as I was lucky enough to work here for a couple of years but, Pici in St Kevins Arcade should not be missed. A buzzing little wine and pasta bar in the beating heart of Karangahape Rd. The team behind it are generous, energetic and warm, much like the restaurant. James curates an eclectic wine list that always provides something new. The atmosphere encourages closeness, not just with your friends, but also other patrons! You’ll understand what I mean when you go.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

When I think of home, I think of the land. I love to take visitors on a drive through the Waitākeres, to visit Piha, and the various beaches on the West Coast. The Pukematekeo Lookout is to me the most unparalleled view in Auckland. To be able to see across the motu from coast to coast is a thing best experienced rather than described.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

There has been many a night ended at 2am sitting on a corner table at the back of New Flavour Mt Eden. Honestly, I’d sign some sort of petition to bestow an award of “outstanding service to the community” on the operators of that restaurant. With a menu that unravels to the floor in its enormity, you’ll always find something reasonably priced and tasty when you need it. Even at 2am.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Mt Atkinson Coffee shop in New Lynn is fantastic. Its actually where I bought my first coffee press from when I began drinking it. Which admittedly wasn’t too long ago. They do an awesome cold-brewed coffee, which comes out in various little vials and beakers. Makes you feel like some sort of mad scientist, very theatrical, suits me.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Catch A Fish, in Devonport. Always great to poke a hole in the bag and sit by the bay looking back towards the City.

Favourite trail for a hike?

One that left a lasting impression is the Pararaha Valley stream walk in the Waitākeres. We hiked over an ancient riverbed that now only had small streams weaving through it, marked with small pools where one could stop off and cool down in the midst of summers peak. There were even pools at the foot of ledges that stretch several metres up where one can jump in from. Sadly, the track was closed for many years due to Kauri dieback, so I haven’t been back since.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Intimate spaces have always trumped large stadiums for me. One can never beat any of the venues dotted around the city. Whammy Bar, Wine Cellar, Neck of the Woods, The Tuning Fork to name a few. However, The Powerstation has to take the cake. Its an institution, and a floor my sneakers have scuffed many times.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

While the curated boutique secondhand stores around Auckland have some great pieces, I find going to stores run by Hospice, Auckland City Mission or The Salvation Army, where one has to do a bit more digging, is where I find the gems. Stay ever vigilant and something beautiful will always catch your eye. Also lending support to organisations that lift up those that truly need it is reason enough to pass frequently through those doors.

Harry Casey is an Auckland-based actor who most recently performed in the play “Rangitoto”, written and directed by Geoffrey Clendon.

Many roads and tracks in the Waitākeres are temporarily closed due to flooding and damage by Cyclone Gabrielle. For more information: ourauckland.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz







