In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actor Gemma-Jayde Naidoo takes us on a tour of her top places in the city.

Favourite beach?

Tawharanui Regional Park is one of my favourites. The beach has gorgeous clear waters with amazing little coves to explore. It’s a great place for a weekend getaway, I usually pop into the Matakana markets beforehand and Goat Island snorkelling is just down the road.

Favourite brunch spot?

The Garden Shed in Mt Eden is so serene and has an awesome range of food. Being a pescatarian, sometimes I find it difficult to get my hands on a heart[-healthy] brunch but The Garden Shed does not disappoint.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

My friends and I are suckers for a good BYO. Thai Street in Wynard Quarter has been one of our favourite spots. The food is delicious, the vibes are lively but not too rowdy and the staff are amazing. You’re also in the heart of the city so you’re never too far away from your post-dinner boogie spot.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Parnell Village has a little bit of everything, take a stroll through the rose gardens, there are so many cute cafes and restaurants, art galleries and little alleys to explore.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Donair Kebabs on K Rd is a must.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I’m not a huge coffee drinker but Fort Greene on K Rd is my go-to. Their cheese scones are to die for but get in quick cause they sell out.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Auckland Fish Market has a great range of places to get your fish fix, from your classic fish and chips to oysters and even lobster mac ’n’ cheese.

Favourite trail for a hike?

My family live out in Maraetai so Duder Regional Park is one of my favourites. The views and stunning and nothing finishes off a summer hike like a bevvy at Hallertau Brewery in Clevedon.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I’ve been seeing a lot more theatre than music gigs recently and the Basement never disappoints. It’s intimate and buzzing and an incredible space to see emerging artists’ works!

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I live in Onehunga, it’s a fab place to find a bargain. If you’re looking for deals on your favourite brands, Dress Smart is the go-to. Otherwise, the town is full of amazing little op shops to get your second-hand fix.

Gemma-Jayde Naidoo stars in the neo-noir action-crime-comedy Basmati Bitch, a collaboration between SquareSums&Co, Oriental Maidens and Auckland Theatre Company. Q Theatre, July 11-29.







