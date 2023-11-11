Auckland-based actor Christian George.

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Auckland-based actor Christian George takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

Any of the west coast beaches at the foot of the Waitākere Ranges are pretty superb. They are out of the way from the city, making you feel as though you are out of town without being out of town. The rugged cliffs with black sand beaches and wild west coast sea make for a magical experience.

Favourite brunch spot?

There is a lovely 1926 heritage building that has been converted into a cafe, that sits high on the side of Maungawhau in the heart of the city. Being on a mountain the views are stunning, combined with wonderful friendly staff and a menu that specialises in delectable Māori kai, I am in love with their mussel fritters. It is a wonderful place to relax with good company and if you are game to work off a bit of your lunch it is an awesome walk to the summit.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

One of my very favourite places is a Japanese restaurant called Sake Bar icco. It’s an intimate space and has a limited capacity but that makes for a unique personal experience. And the food is incredible, so fresh, so flavoursome and delicate whilst still being perfectly filling. I highly recommend that you try the premium Yuzushu on ice, It is one of my favourite drinks ever.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Here in Aotearoa, though I might be biased, we have some of the most fantastic landscapes. From rocky mountains to open plains, lakes to waterfalls, black sand beaches and more. There is just so much to take in here. And I encourage any weary traveller who has managed to journey here to take the leap into the natural beauty of this country, it is so within reach and accessible. I think I encourage this so enthusiastically because I personally feel that it is wonderful, and something that brings me so much pride about my fanua or homeland.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

I’m a pretty laid-back person, so if I can manage to end up in a place where I can hear the ocean or see the stars then it has been a pretty good night out. I live in Beach Haven on the North Shore and being costal it is so easy to walk down to the seaside after a party night or even a hectic shift, and just unwind under the night sky.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I still maintain that the best hot chips I have ever eaten were from the Golden Ye Takeaways on Birkdale Rd, part of that may be nostalgia though as it was situated about a house down from Birkenhead College where I went to school. Once the bell rang my friends and I used to walk together, and there was nothing like sharing $4 hot chips (which used to feed an army) after a long day while we walked home from school.

Favourite trail for a hike?

That’s tough, I love hiking. I guess in Tāmaki Makaurau you can’t go wrong choosing a Waitākere trail, those walks are gorgeous. Being a rainforest it’s just so lush and full of life, the bird song is inspirational, the cliffs are magnificent. But if I had to choose two I’d say Mercer Bay is a nice, quick walk and has some stunning views. Second for me would be KiteKite Falls which has a three-tier waterfall at the end of a decent length breathtaking walk, along the way you can see idyllic views of huge valleys full of ponga and nikau forests. Walking in these places makes me feel so free.

Te Ahua Point | Mercer Bay Path is a historic site perched on a dramatic rocky headland jutting out into the Tasman Sea. Photo / Maphke93 Dreamstime

Favourite venue for a gig?

I am an actor, so I love the theatre and there is always something worthwhile happening at Q Theatre in the city centre. I often go to support my colleagues who are producing beautiful mahi, or even if I’m just passing by and I see something interesting playing I’ll go in and have a gander. They also have a bar and kitchen for a pre-show snack and the staff are always so lovely.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I do really enjoy going to the night markets in Auckland. The street food is so vibrant and cheap and you never know what you’re going to get, and with so much diversity I often find myself doing two or three laps just enjoying the smells and sussing out what I am going to eat but it is always so delicious.

Christian George performs in Tim Bray Theatre Company’s The Santa Claus Show ‘23, playing December 2-22 at The PumpHouse Theatre https://timbray.org.nz/the-santa-claus-show-23/







