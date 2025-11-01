Hills Cafe. I love Hills because you can get anything you so desire from this fantastic little cafe at the top of Richardson Rd in Hillsborough. They have amazing choices of savoury and sweet delights, my go-to is scrambled eggs on wholemeal with a side of hash browns. The best value and quality breakfast you could possibly get in Auckland. Love Hills!

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Narm Thong Thai Restaurant. Again at the top of a hill, hmm there seems to be a recurring theme with my favourite places, I do love a view lol! Perched at the top of the hill in the Mount Roskill South shops is Narm Thong Thai. My favourite dish is the panang curry. I have been going to this restaurant for nearly 20 years now on regular occasions and for special occasions. I don’t think I need to say much more, do I? The food is amazing, the service is amazing and you even get a lovely view.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Onehunga Mall. I love taking visitors to Auckland to Onehunga Mall, there is everything there and I believe it is a microcosm of our fabulous city. You can see every kind of Aucklander, you can do some amazing shopping and then you can have a great coffee or wine. It is a fantastic area that’s so diverse, so full of life, and that’s why it would be my favourite place to take a visitor.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

In my bed … Perhaps 20 or 25 years ago my answer would have been very different but now this is definitely my favourite spot to finish a night out, and that night out might be finishing rather early. Two words – Cinderella Honey!

Favourite place to get coffee?

The Coffee Shop, Victoria St West in the city. I discovered this gem by mistake while arriving far too early for an appointment one day, I ended up staying and having another. Great staff and great coffee. What more could you need to start your day.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Hong Wan Takeaways, Roskill South. This is my local F and C shop, and I am extremely happy about that, it’s all about quality here. And the folks who run the shop are simply divine, truly catering to everyone’s need. Consistently for over 20 years on a Friday evening, having fish and chips from here has been a treat – if you’re in Mt Roskill you’ve gotta try it.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Huia, anywhere in the Waitākere Ranges. At the age of 13 I did a camp in the Waitākere Ranges, and ever since that time I have been in love with this part of Auckland, we are so lucky to have this amazing forest at our doorstep. There are so many great walks in the Waitākeres, my favourite would be to the upper dam. If you have a spare day and you like fresh, beautiful air and getting into the wild, you’ve gotta do it.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Family Bar. Is my answer here a moral obligation, you might ask? Haha, no, having the privilege of being a part of the recent 20th-year celebration, and numerous years of discovery in performance and in one’s life, Family Bar would have to be my favourite place to do a gig. The unconditional support, aroha and pure celebratory vibe of Family is another reminder of how damn important queer spaces are, not just for our community but for all Aucklanders.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

The Charity Shop, Mt Roskill South. This is another little secret of mine that I am very hesitant about sharing, this op shop at the corner of Dominion Rd and Richardson Rd. It’s quite possibly one of the best second-hand stores in the whole of the city. Anytime I have needed an accessory or even a sports top, I have found what I needed here – a shout-out to the staff, who are always so helpful!

See Adam Burrell (aka Adena Delights) in Silo Theatre’s D.R.A.G (Dressed Resembling a God), on at Q Theatre from 13 November – 6 December. For more information, visit: https://silotheatre.co.nz/show/drag-dressed-resembling-a-god