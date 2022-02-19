Hilary Barry called out the "veiled death threat" in the tweet. Jason Kerrison admitted it was inappropriate. Photo / File

Musician Jason Kerrison, who is one of the famous Kiwi faces throwing their support behind the Wellington protesters, has been shut down by Hilary Barry, after he sent her an offensive tweet, calling her "smug".

"So smug too. Yuck, especially when you're so influential. Scripted or muzzled? Let's not repeat history Aunty. The truth is agnostic and relentless," he wrote in the tweet last night, which he has since deleted.

In the tweet, he also included a black and white image of a mass hanging in Nuremberg, Germany, with the words "since we're now into repeating history, let's not leave anything out".

The journalist and broadcaster did not let Kerrison get away with it.

"Good to see @jasonkerrison deleted his tweet. Don't mess with your 'Aunty' boy. And don't send veiled death threats to me either," Barry wrote on her Twitter page.

Kerrison then replied saying he was "truly sorry" that Barry had taken offence and saying "aunty" was meant in jest.

"Indeed I am truly sorry you took offense. 'Aunty' was meant in jest. But veiled death threats? This is my concern, doubling down on the absurd. Peace and unity for all who agree? Ps. Is it kind to mock people? Perhaps I should have simply asked that," he wrote in his "apology".

Jason Kerrison at the protests today in Wellington. Photo / George Heard

Twitter users were quick to point out that "sorry you took offense" is not a good apology and doubled down on Barry's point that the image, alongside the words in his tweet constituted a "veiled death threat".

Lizzie Marvelly intervened and asked Kerrison if he believes it is "kind" to "send photos of executions".

"Not on reflection, absolutely not," Kerrison replied. "I apologised for the offense I caused. I was triggered by Hilary mocking others, and reacted inappropriately."

The TV presenter is not the only media personality who has been targeted by Kerrison on social media in the past few hours.

The musician also told journalist Russell Brown to "repent" in a tweet that included the same shocking image of a mass execution.

No big deal, just Kiwi musician Jason Kerrison telling me to "repent" and attaching a picture of a mass execution. pic.twitter.com/G4zSF0ZQmf — Russell Brown (@publicaddress) February 18, 2022

The award-winning singer who found fame with his band OPSHOP has been vocal about his views on Twitter regarding vaccines and the pandemic.

Earlier this month he shared news stories about Denmark ending all Covid-19 restrictions and vaccines being considered for children under 5 in the US.