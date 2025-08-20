Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Murder victim Meredith Kercher’s family lawyer criticises new Amanda Knox series

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Interest rate cuts not enough to kickstart economy & challenging national security environments.

The family lawyer of murdered student Meredith Kercher is speaking out about a new series dramatising Amanda Knox’s life.

The eight-part Hulu show The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is set to tell the story of Knox’s 2009 conviction for the murder of Kercher.

Kercher, from the UK, was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save