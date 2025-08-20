“It would be nice and dignified to watch a programme or TV show where everything is reconstructed, remembering the life and smile of poor Meredith.”

“Once again, the focus is on Knox”, he said, in what he called “an attempt to reshuffle the cards”.

It follows comments from Kercher’s sister last year condemning the series.

Stephanie Kercher said it was “difficult” to understand how the project “serves any purpose”.

Meredith Kercher, 21, was studying in Perugia, Italy, when she was killed.

Knox was treated with scepticism by local police for her reactions to the murder.

Famously, the 20-year-old was alleged to have done a handstand and the splits while awaiting questioning.

She and her boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were arrested five days after Kercher’s death and charged with murder.

The subsequent trial sensationally scrutinised Knox’s behaviour and sexuality, ultimately resulting in her four-year prison stay.

Rudy Guede, a friend of Knox and Kercher’s neighbours, was later identified as the sole murderer after a retrial ruled out forensic evidence linking Knox to the crime.

She has spoken about the experience extensively since her release, writing a book and appearing in several projects about her trial and time in prison.

American actor Grace Van Patten will play Knox in the new show, of which Monica Lewinsky is an executive producer.

Lewinsky’s affair with former US President Bill Clinton was also the intense subject of tabloid coverage, something over which she and Knox have reportedly bonded.

In an interview with People earlier this year, Knox said she understood the continuing anger towards her and Kercher’s intertwined identities.

“So many people only ever heard about her through that context. And so in their mind, my existence and her death are married to one.”