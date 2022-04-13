Arihana Tutaki was the lucky winner of ZM's Secret Sound competition. Video / ZM

For one young Kiwi mum who's juggling parenting with studying, all the time spent poring over the books has well and truly paid off.

Mum of two Arihana Tutaki has taken home $100,000 after her winning guess in ZM's Secret Sound competition.

The 26-year-old tells the Herald she's "ecstatic".

"I can't really get over it!"

Tutaki is mum to two boys aged 3 and 2 and is working as well as studying nursing - and she says the win couldn't have come at a better time.

"I'd like to relieve a bit of financial stress," she says, adding that she'll also spend her winnings on a car for her young family and put some of it away towards a first home.

Her winning guess came after the final clue, which was "The Secret Sound has been a distraction, now it's time for the final chapter".

Tutaki correctly guessed the answer on air, telling ZM hosts Bree Tomasel and Clint Roberts, "I reckon it's when you grab a chunk of a book with the pages and you flick it through your fingers."

She said she'd had her guess ready to go since the first clue, and puts it down to her time spent studying towards her nursing qualification.

"I'm around books all the time."

And she told Tomasel and Roberts that the money would change her life, saying "I've got a young family so it would really help."

Surrounded by her family, Tutaki said she was "shaking" and that the news had come after a tough week - and the first thing she would do was take her partner and her boys out for dinner.

Tutaki's mum then got on the phone and told the radio hosts she was "so proud" of her daughter.

"She really deserves this money and she's been trying, she's even got me on the phone trying as well!"