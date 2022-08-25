Voyager 2022 media awards
Movie review: The Railway Children Return

Toby Woollaston
By
2 mins to read
Jessica Baglow and Jenny Agutter in The Railway Children Return, in cinemas now.

Britain's wartime children being squirrelled out of harm's way from Hitler's bombs seems, on the surface, a quaint notion — one that this film awkwardly stows among its more pointed subject matter.

Director Morgan Matthews'