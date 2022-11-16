Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Movie review: She Said

Dominic Corry
By
3 mins to read
Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan in #MeToo biopic She Said, in cinemas now.

Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan in #MeToo biopic She Said, in cinemas now.

The first scripted film to directly engage with the #MeToo reckoning around sexual assault in Hollywood and beyond, She Said is often difficult to watch, yet undeniably essential.

It's an adaptation of New York Times

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment