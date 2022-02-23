Voyager 2021 media awards
Movie review: Cyrano

2 minutes to read
Peter Dinklage stars as Cyrano in Joe Wright's musical version of the classic tale. In cinemas today.

Toby Woollaston
By
Reviewer

Filmmaker Joe Wright is no mug when it comes to impressive period pieces about unrequited love. Pride and Prejudice, Atonement and Anna Karenina, all excellent films, are cut from the same cloth. Cyrano is more