Rosie O'Donnell said the encounter was 'awkward'. Photo / Getty Images

US comedian and actress Rosie O'Donnell has taken to social media to reveal the mortifying gaffe she made to A-list couple, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

The 59-year-old was dining at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu with her son, his girlfriend and The Nanny star Fran Drescher, where they were seated at a table next to Jonas, 29, and Chopra, 39.

In a TikTok video posted yesterday, O'Donnell revealed she mistook Chopra's identity, believing her father was well-known Indian-born US self-help author, Deepak Chopra.

"Seated next to us was Nick Jonas and his wife, someone Chopra … Which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra's daughter," O'Donnell began.

"So when I said, 'Hi Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom, and, 'Hi (Priyanka) I know your dad'. She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' And I go, 'Deepak'.

Rosie O'Donnell has revealed her embarrassing run-in with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. O'Donnell posted the video on TikTok. Photo / Supplied

"And she goes, 'No... and Chopra's a common name'.

"I felt so embarrassed. Didn't you think Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra's daughter? Am I the only one who thought that?"

O'Donnell's son is then heard in the background saying: "You had one job."

"I had one job I messed it up all right, so Nick Jonas I apologise, and to the Chopra wife... I apologise too," O'Donnell added.

For the record, Chopra's father was Dr Ashok Chopra, a physician in the Indian Army. He died in June 2013 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

At the weekend, the actress shared a sweet throwback photo of her parents on what would've been their wedding anniversary, which showed her father giving his wife, Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra, a rose.

"This is always how I remember your anniversary. Miss u dad. Love you," Priyanka wrote on her Instagram story.

In a follow-up TikTok video, O'Donnell addressed comments on her original post that labelled Chopra's response to her "rude".

"So I'm reading the comments, and people thought she was rude, she wasn't rude, it was just awkward," O'Donnell said. "I'm sure she gets sick of that.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were married in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

O'Donnell added: "She's apparently a very well known actress and more famous than him (Jonas). So I'm sure it felt weird to her to begin with.

"Anyway Priyanka is her name. And I just want to apologise to her and to everyone who thought it was inappropriate of me. Sometimes I f**k up."

Chopra, who married Jonas in 2018, welcomed the couple's first child via surrogate in January.