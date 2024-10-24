Several high-profile lawsuits against AI companies over data use are working through the courts. Regulators in the United States and Britain are debating whether copyright exemptions should be created for artificial intelligence projects, including the possibility of allowing AI companies to scrape data unless artists and publishers opt out.

“There’s a potential outcome where it’s essentially too late to do anything about it,” said Newton-Rex, who resigned from his role at high-profile start-up Stability AI last year because he disagreed with its position that training algorithms on copyrighted work constituted fair use.

The letterwas signed by actors including Kevin Bacon and Melissa Joan Hart; comedians Kate McKinnon and Rosie O’Donnell; authors including Ann Patchett and Emily St. John Mandel; songwriter Billy Bragg and Abba’s Björn Ulvaeus; and a slew of Oscar-winning composers who scored movies such as Avatar and The Life of Pi.

Industry figures including the head of trade organisation Songwriters of North America and the chief executive of Hachette Book Group also signed the letter.

The letter comes after industry-specific protests against the unauthorised use of creative work for AI systems. Those have included musical artists such as Billie Eilish and Nicki Minaj, Hollywood documentarians, and a group of more than 15,000 authors including Margaret Atwood and Jonathan Franzen.

At the same time, US courts are allowing claims in several lawsuits against AI companies over data use to proceed.

In July, a US District Judge in California allowed a claim of copyright infringement to move forward in a lawsuit filed against OpenAI by writers including comedian Sarah Silverman. An allegation of unfair business practices in the suit was dismissed. In August a different US District Judge in the state allowed key parts of a lawsuit against image generation start-ups Stability AI and Midjourney to advance. Experts warn it will be challenging for plaintiffs to win such cases, because they may have to prove that the outputs from AI systems are imitating specific works, not just using them as one input among many that influence the system’s behaviour.

Some content publishers have taken a different tack, signing agreements with AI developers to provide access to their data in return for payment or other benefits.

Washington Post



