Sting is set to return for a Mission Concert in Napier in March 2023. Photo / AP

Sting is set to return for a Mission Concert in Napier in March 2023. Photo / AP

Sting has been revealed as the next superstar act to headline a Mission Concert in Napier.

The British rock star and former Police frontman will play a show next year at Mission Estate Winery on Saturday, March 4.

It will be the second time he has played the venue after performing on the winery's famed paddock in 2011.

The announcement comes just weeks after it was revealed Robbie Williams is also set to headline a Mission Concert next year.

William's November 2023 show sold out within hours of tickets going on sale last month which led to a second show being booked.

Sting's show could face similar demand when tickets go on sale next Tuesday at 10am. General admission tickets will be $162.

The Mission Concert in February 2020 with headline act Sir Elton John. Photo / Paul Taylor

Organisers say fans can expect to hear songs such as Englishman In New York, Every Breath You Take, Roxanne and Message In A Bottle.

The Mission Concert, which turns 30 next year, boasts a proud history of presenting many of the world's biggest entertainers including Sir Elton John, Sir Rod Stewart, Sir Cliff Richard and Phil Collins.

It has not been held since February 2020 due to Covid.

Mission Concert producer James Erskine, who is the Sports and Entertainment Ltd chairman, said it was a rare treat to announce a second superstar artist for 2023.

"We're thrilled that Sting is returning to our venue," Erskine said. "He decided he loved it so much last time around."

Erskine said the Mission Concert had grown into the biggest winery concert in the world.

Mission Concert producer James Erskine at a special event announcing Sting as the next superstar artist. Photo / Paul Taylor

"This is the Wimbledon of winery concerts," he said.

"I have not yet found a concert that is bigger than this in the sense of winery concerts.

"I think we are the biggest winery concert in the world."

He said New Zealand music lovers clearly had a special appreciation for iconic British artists.

"I have not seen it anywhere else in the world where it is an automatic slam dunk."

Mission Estate Winery CEO Peter Holley said it was "a true honour and privilege to be associated with an artist of this calibre" while making the announcement for the Sting concert, during a special lunch on Thursday.

The winery's sloped paddock is transformed into a music venue for up to 25,000 people each Mission Concert.

• Tickets will go on sale to concert club members at 10am on Tuesday, October 18 at missionconcert.co.nz