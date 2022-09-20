Tickets for Robbie Williams will go on sale to Mission Concert Club members at midday on Tuesday September 27. Photo / Supplied

Tickets for Robbie Williams will go on sale to Mission Concert Club members at midday on Tuesday September 27. Photo / Supplied

Through it all, the rumours and the tension, the Mission Concert organisers have snared a superstar for 2023 that will shake up its tried and true format.

British pop phenomenon Robbie Williams will headline his only New Zealand appearance at Mission Estate in Napier on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

It's a departure from the typical summer evening at the Mission, and is clearly a bid to cater to the tastes of a younger-ish crowd demanding to be entertained.

The Mission Concert, which turns 30 next year, boasts a proud history of presenting the world's biggest and best entertainers including Rod Stewart, Elton John, Sting, Phil Collins and many more.

Tickets for Williams will go on sale to Mission Concert Club members at midday on Tuesday, September 27.

Williams will be on a tour of Australia and New Zealand at the time, but will only stop over here for the Mission.

Robbie Williams' catalogue of pop hits includes Let Me Entertain You, Angels, Rock DJ, Kids (with Kylie Minogue), Feel, Better Man, Love My Life, Supreme and Millennium. Photo / Supplied

"Australasia is one of my favourite places in the world to tour; I feel so at home there and hugely appreciate the warm, loving welcome I always receive," he said.

"I can't wait to do these shows in 2023 and spend some time with my fans."

One of the most recognisable male pop stars of his generation, Williams has sold 85 million albums, 13 UK number one albums - the most for any solo artist, equalled only by Elvis Presley - and 14 number one singles as a solo artist.

His catalogue of hits includes Let Me Entertain You, Angels, Rock DJ, Kids (with Kylie Minogue), Feel, Better Man, Love My Life, Supreme and Millennium.

With his new album XXV released this month, he's now spent 25 years as a solo artist.

Last on tour in Australia and New Zealand in 2018 on The Heavy Entertainment Show World Tour and more recently, performing two exclusive nights in Melbourne for his Better Man biopic, Robbie is raring to deliver his live show to some of his favourite cities Downunder next year.

Mission Concert producer James Erskine, chairman of Sports and Entertainment Limited, says he's overjoyed that the concert is returning after a hiatus of two years because of Covid, and with such an influential artist.

"The Mission Concert is deeply engrained in the fabric of New Zealand's entertainment calendar. Three decades is a huge milestone and has only been achieved by continuously delivering the best of the best.

"We've missed it as much as you have and can't wait to see you in 2023."

Chairman of the Mission Phil Hocquard said Williams was an artist "we've had on our radar for many years".

"We are thrilled that the timing has worked out this time – his 25-year anniversary tour coincides with our 30 years. It was meant to be."

You can get in the queue today by becoming a Mission Concert Club member. Register now at www.missionconcert.co.nz