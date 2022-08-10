Mindy Kaling responds to B.J. Novak paternity rumours

Many have speculated B.J Novak is the father of Mindy Kaling's two children. Photo / AP

Mindy Kaling is addressing rumours that her longtime friend B.J. Novak could be the father of her children.

The actress - who has kept the paternity of her 4-year-old daughter Katherine and almost 2-year-old son, Spencer a secret, has revealed what she thinks about the paternity rumours.

Speaking to Marie Claire, the multi-talented star said the rumours about her The Office co-star being the potential father of her two children "doesn't bother" her, and she really "doesn't care".

The 43-year-old funny lady told the magazine: "He's the godparent to both my kids—and they have such a great relationship—and so far [the rumours haven't] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or B.J.

"If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it."

However, Kaling revealed that she will discuss it with her two little ones when they are "old enough to talk to me about it".

She added: "I'm the only parent my kids have. I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there's less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line."

The Mindy Project creator also detailed to the magazine why she "waited" to have kids on her "own terms".

"I waited until I had the means and that made all the difference," citing the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade - which gave constitutional access to safe and legal abortion across the US.

Adding: "The choice to have a child - by yourself, on your own terms - it was the best part of my life. It's the thing that I hope women feel confident doing by themselves."

The Ocean's 8 star gushed about Novak in a 2020 interview on Good Morning America where she spoke about his role as her children's godparent, claiming "it makes no sense" as she follows Hindu religion, while Novak follows Jewish religion and godparents are from the Christian religion.

"We're just redefining what it really means," she said at the time.

"Right now, it just means that he's in our pandemic pod, so he comes over all the time — he's great with kids, so it's been really nice to have him in the house."

Kaling and Novak dated on and off between 2004 and 2007 before calling it quits and becoming platonic friends.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald