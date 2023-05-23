Mike and Zara Tindall sparked hangover theories at the coronation. Photo / Getty Images

Mike Tindall has revealed he ended up having to watch King Charles’ Coronation ceremony on a screen due to his seating position.

The 44-year-old retired rugby star - who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall - was sat four rows back from the likes of Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie and Beatrice with his wife at Westminster Abbey on May 6, and he admits it was “frustrating” not being able to see properly around the pillars.

Speaking on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, he said: “You’re in the hottest spot, but it’s happening all around the corner where you can’t see! You do have a front-row seat, but ... It was unbelievable being sat there, but frustrating.”

Mike and Zara are parents to three children - Mia, Lena and Lucas - but they didn’t bring the youngsters to the coronation or the concert at Windsor Castle the following day.

During an interview on Good Morning Britain, Tindall also spoke about trying to dance during the concert which featured performances from Katy Perry and Lionel Richie - revealing it was tricky to pull off his best moves when standing on a raised platform so close to the King and Queen Camilla.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall were partying until 2am the night before King Charles' coronation. Photo / AP

He said: “It’s very difficult when you’re on a raised platform that’s under a lot of lights. So I felt I didn’t really put my best foot forward ... if you started doing interesting dance manoeuvres on that platform next to the King, I’m not entirely sure it would have gone down that well.”

The Tindalls previously sparked rumours of being hungover at the coronation ceremony when fans noticed they looked a little worse for wear.

Caught spacing out and resting their eyes throughout the coronation the couple solidified themselves as contenders for Royal family favourites long ago thanks to their relatability and that only intensified when fans found out they were out on the town mere hours before Charles’ coronation.

The Daily Star has reported the two enjoyed a meal at Oswald’s in Mayfair with other senior members of the Royal family before continuing the party at the private members’ venue The Arts Club.

Their night continued until 2am when fans reported seeing them looking for a taxi home.

- Additional reporting of NZ Herald