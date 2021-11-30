Michael Buble lets big news slip to Kiwi radio hosts, Toni, Jase and Sam

Michael Buble opened up to Coast's Toni, Jase and Sam in an emotional interview on Tuesday. Photo / Getty Images

Michael Buble opened up to Coast's Toni, Jase and Sam in an emotional interview on Tuesday. Photo / Getty Images

Legendary crooner, Michael Buble joined Toni, Jase and Sam on their Coast breakfast show on Tuesday and he let slip some very big news to the trio.

The 46-year-old singer was speaking via video call with the Kiwi radio hosts when he revealed that he has a new album coming out. Having trouble hiding his enthusiasm, Buble called the upcoming album "the best thing I have ever done". For a singer who has sold more than 75 million records worldwide and taken home four Grammy awards, that is a pretty big call.

Michale Buble spoke via video call with Coast radio hosts, Toni, Jase and Sam when he revealed that he has a new album coming out. Photo / Coast

"If you want to know what I am most excited about, it's that," Buble told Toni, Jase and Sam. The Feeling Good hitmaker then shared the highly emotional journey that led to the recording of the new album.

In 2016 Buble's oldest son, Noah, was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a rare form of liver cancer. Noah was only 3 at the time and the singer dropped everything to be with him, cancelling tours and appearances. His son has since fully recovered, but Buble told the Coast hosts that the experience "changed me and my life a lot".

"I think I just opened myself up to the universe and to saying yes," Buble told Toni, Jase and Sam. "That helped me to create and to work with some of my favourite people in writing. It's some of the best songs i've ever written."

Opening up further on the emotional journey leading up to the album, Buble touched on the harsh reality of living through the pandemic these past two years, both the "loss" and the "anxiety and fear".

"I think we have all probably changed and we can all probably relate to each other more than we ever could before."

Like many musicians, being in lengthy lockdowns gave Buble not just the time, but the emotional space to create.

"During the pandemic I just started making music in my underwear in the kitchen, with the kids running around and it was just easy."

Buble's enthusiasm for his upcoming release seemed to hold no bounds, with the Haven't Met You Yet hitmaker literally bouncing in his seat as he talked about the record.

"When you hear it I think you will very quickly understand what I am talking about," he told Toni, Jase and Sam.

While a firm release date for the album is yet to be announced it would be safe to say that it won't be long, with Buble beaming as he said: "I can't wait for this record to come out".