Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who's Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo / Getty Images

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children, local media reported.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien, was stopped at a traffic light Friday evening when a car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, killing him, the Miami Herald and WPLG-TV reported. Two children, ages 5 and 1, and a woman were also in his car but were not hurt.

Police have not released the victim's name, but Quality Control, the rapper's record label, confirmed it was him, WPLG reported. No arrests have been made.

Beaubien is best known for his song "M.I.A.M.I. (Murder is a Major Issue). Its video shows him waving a handgun, a staged murder scene and footage of police officers at actual shooting scenes.

Popular Miami rapper WavyNavyPooh was murdered in his hometown yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family 💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZMzq9eCGxR — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 15, 2022

RIP to Miami & Quality Control artist, Wavy Navy Pooh🙏🏽🕊 pic.twitter.com/ueYK2yFKvd — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) January 15, 2022

The Herald reports that Beaubien was wounded in the leg during a drive-by shooting while driving two years ago.

- AP