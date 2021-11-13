Meet the new Boss at Lexus Urban Polo

Colin Mathura-Jeffree and Karen Walker at The Urban Polo.

As punters get excited about the taste of summer events, Lexus Urban Polo has an exciting new brand partner, guaranteed to bring a new level of style, elegance, and luxury to their 2022 events.

German luxury fashion house Hugo Boss will be a key fixture at the Urban Polo in Christchurch, Auckland and, for the first time, Tauranga. The events are set down for February through to April.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be working with the powerhouse of a brand that is Hugo Boss," says Lexus Urban Polo managing director Simon Wilson.

"With retail stores in Auckland now able to open, we are excited to get out and support Hugo Boss in Commercial Bay and start supporting the industry ahead of the busy Christmas period."

Hugo Boss will be dressing all the Polo players and running giveaways and prizes for Best Dressed Male. Hugo Boss customers will also have opportunities to win tickets to the events.

Lexus Urban Polo is renowned for its outdoor social catch-ups in the parade ring that joins the front of each of the marquees, allowing guests to mix, mingle and be seen among the private areas.

Lexus Urban Polo managing director Simon Wilson is excited for Polo season.

Despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Wilson is also incredibly optimistic the events will go ahead and be a success.

"It's been an incredibly difficult time for the events' industry. Being an all-outdoor event, the traffic-light system works well for Urban Polo and means that we can operate at full capacity while still allowing our ticketholders enough space to feel comfortable.

"The Government's new [Major Events Fund] also gives us, as event organisers and our ticket-buyers, the confidence that our events will be able to go ahead."