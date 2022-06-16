Ryan Gosling will play Ken in the upcoming Barbie film. Photo / Getty Images

Come on Barbie let's go party.

Greta Gerwig's upcoming live-action Barbie film is currently being filmed and fans have had their very first look at Ryan Gosling's character, Ken.

The six-pack-baring actor looked Sunkissed as posed for the upcoming film. With platinum blonde hair and a full denim outfit fans quickly pointed out the subtle Ken detailing on his white boxes.

Gosling joins a star-studded cast including Margot Robbie who has been cast as Barbie, his main love interest as well as Will Ferrell, Saoirse Ronan and the recently confirmed cast member, British pop star Dua Lipa.

Barbie has been in the works for more than a decade after a series of failed attempts to turn the almost 60-year-old brand into a film franchise however it was confirmed in 2019 the project would go ahead with Margot Robbie being cast as Barbie.

Rumours have since swirled that there will be more than one "Barbie" in the film and other stars will portray different versions of the Matell dolls in the live-action film.

Kyle Buchanan, a New York Times reporter tweeted from the Cannes film festival that Gosling will play Ken but he won't be the only one. Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa will also play versions of the doll.

Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa will play versions of Ken. Photo / Getty Images

Fans have been kept in the dark when it comes to what exactly they can expect from the project, with plot details being kept tightly under wraps. However, the Daily Mail has reported that insiders are suggesting there is a meta aspect to the story adding that Ferrell will play a toy company CEO.

While Vulture reported the plot will be "a fish out of water" story about a doll who is ousted from toy society for not being perfect enough.

Robbie has also commented on what fans can expect from the film with the Daily Mail quoting her as saying: "Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is', but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different – the thing you didn't know you wanted."

The film is set to be released in the US on July 21, 2023.