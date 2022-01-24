Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer, has died at 74. Video / CNN

Meat Loaf's widow is experiencing "gut-wrenching" grief following his death.

The Bat Out Of Hell rocker - whose real name was Michael Aday - died aged 74 and his wife Deborah has sent her thanks for the well-wishes sent from fans around the world as their kindness has helped her during a very difficult time.

She told People magazine in a statement: "The grief I feel over the loss of my husband is gut-wrenching. I was lying close to Michael when he took his last breath and my sadness is beyond words. I've always called him by his given name because I didn't see him as 'Meat.' I feel much gratitude for the outpouring of love I have received from around the world.

"He meant so much to so many people, and it gave me joy to be able to share him with the world. As his wife, I also want everyone to know how much he meant to me as a husband."

Deborah praised the Wayne's World actor as her "world" and she's grateful they were always open with their feelings for one another.

She added: "For me, it was always about him. From the day we met, he was my world and I loved him. There wasn't a day that went by that we didn't tell the other how much we loved them. Not a day that we didn't hug each other.

Meat Loaf and Deborah at Bette Midler's grand opening of The Showgirl Must Go On, 2008. Photo / Getty Images

"Some of my fondest memories will always be about how we so often laughed, and how we brought out the silliness and playfulness in each other. Michael was a hugger – such a physically affectionate and kind man, and I'm grateful that he brought out those traits in me."

The couple married in 2007 and Deborah feels thankful she waited until later in her life to settle down because she found such an "incredible" husband.

She said: "I waited until later in life to get married because I was waiting for the right man. And oh boy, was he ever the right man for me! I realise how blessed I am to have shared my life with such an incredible person. He didn't hesitate to let me know how much I was appreciated, and often sweetly told me, 'You're a good wife.' I will miss hearing that.

"Our life together was an adventure. He was my best friend, my confidant, my lover and I miss him terribly already. As much as my heart is in pain right now, my heart is also so full of the love and glory we shared together. I will love you forever, Michael."