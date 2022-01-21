Voyager 2021 media awards
Meat Loaf dead: Bat Out of Hell singer dies aged 74

2 minutes to read
Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell is one of the biggest selling albums. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

Grammy award winning singer Meat Loaf died on Thursday night. The news was confirmed in a statement on Friday by his agent Micheal Greene.

The singer and actor, real name Michael Lee Aday (born Marvin Lee Aday, had died with his wife Deborah by his side.

Aday also shared how his daughters Pearl and Amanda were able to spend time with their father before his death.

"We truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," Meat Loaf's family said in a statement. "From his heart to your souls…don't ever stop rocking!"

Meat Loaf joins the cast as a special guest as he visits the musical Bat Out Of Hell on Broadway at New York City Centre in 2019. Photo / Getty Images
Written and produced by Jim Steinman, Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell is among the 35 best-selling albums in US history, racking up 14 million units sold. Its singles Two of Three Ain't Bad and Paradise by the Dashboard Light both were certified platinum in 2018.

He sold more 100 million albums worldwide.

Meat Loaf also played notable acting roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club, among others.

A cause of death will not be released.

Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman during Meat Loaf in Studio Recording Bat Out of Hell II in Los Angeles in 1991. Photo / Getty Images
