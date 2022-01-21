Meat Loaf dead: Bat Out of Hell singer dies aged 74

Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell is one of the biggest selling albums. Photo / Supplied

Grammy award winning singer Meat Loaf died on Thursday night. The news was confirmed in a statement on Friday by his agent Micheal Greene.

The singer and actor, real name Michael Lee Aday (born Marvin Lee Aday, had died with his wife Deborah by his side.

Aday also shared how his daughters Pearl and Amanda were able to spend time with their father before his death.

"We truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," Meat Loaf's family said in a statement. "From his heart to your souls…don't ever stop rocking!"

Meat Loaf joins the cast as a special guest as he visits the musical Bat Out Of Hell on Broadway at New York City Centre in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Written and produced by Jim Steinman, Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell is among the 35 best-selling albums in US history, racking up 14 million units sold. Its singles Two of Three Ain't Bad and Paradise by the Dashboard Light both were certified platinum in 2018.

He sold more 100 million albums worldwide.

I’ve just gone cold at the news of Meat Loaf passing. I worked with him a couple of times briefly, I was a jumped up young up start and he was a seasoned veteran and he was honestly the nicest guy you could meet. RIP #Meatloaf it was an honour to share space. Heaven bound. 💙 pic.twitter.com/hs60gxQ763 — Ritchie Neville (@RitchieNeville) January 21, 2022

My older brother had this album. As a child it mesmerised me. R.I.P Meat Loaf pic.twitter.com/b0xq3qLxGs — Mr Ives (@real_MrIves) January 21, 2022

Rock and roll icon. Legendary performer and a real showman. RIP #Meatloaf 🖤 pic.twitter.com/5tFd35BeNz — Jon Stevens (@JonStevensMusic) January 21, 2022

Meatloaf behind the scenes from THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW. Rest In Power. pic.twitter.com/fPJ8M30sMe — SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) January 21, 2022

Meat Loaf also played notable acting roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club, among others.

A cause of death will not be released.