On Friday night at Auckland’s Powerstation, Australian singer songwriter Matt Corby made a confession. He thinks New Zealand is “the best” - and no, he’s not just saying that.

He likes that we are laid-back, he thinks we are really funny - even when we are unapologetically loyal to the All Blacks. “I actually asked a Kiwi the other day, I was like ‘oh, if New Zealand loses in a sporting event and Australia’s still in, do you support Australia?’ And he’s like, ‘F*** no’.”

The star and his 1000-strong crowd cracked up laughing before he admitted he “gets it” but added he would “definitely support New Zealand if Australia was out”, and after spending an 80-minute set with the star, it’s easy to see why.

Corby has a lot in common with us Kiwis. Musicians typically come with bigger personalities than their singing capabilities. They love a stage and the attention that comes with it, but Corby is an enigma.

He’s shy, almost second guessing any interaction he has with the crowd, he chuckles, keeps audience interaction to a minimum and even had a cheeky alcoholic beverage at one point to get him through.

Thankfully, the Kiwi punters won him over - or rather one fan’s explicit comment broke the ice.

“What’d you say?” Corby asked the front row concert-goer, “Get out my balls? Wow. I’m gonna keep my balls in my pants.” He laughed adding it’s the “first time” he’s ever heard such a comment.

Having first shot to fame on Australian Idol in 2007 at the tender age of 16, it’s safe to say the now 33-year-old singer has been in the game a long time. But other than an increasingly better voice, not much has changed in the way of his ability to captivate an audience. Friday’s show proved that much.

Opening his concert with Carry On, Problems and All Fired Up, the star was joined by a group of vocalists and bandmates as he manoeuvred himself between his keyboard and guitar. And sure, his instrumental knowledge is impressive, but nothing can take away from his voice.

Corby’s voice is one that gets under your skin. You’ll find yourself swaying in the wind to it, rolling like the waves, enjoying familiar comfort in his easy-to-listen-to ballads. Then without warning, you’re alert, mesmerised as the singer launches into a chorus so breathtaking it’s difficult to hold your balance.

The beauty of Corby’s vocal range comes from his seamless ability to travel from a solid baritone to high tenor, inducing utter awe in the room.

Through each and every song, Monday, No Ordinary Life and even a brand new track that he is not only yet to release but had never played to the public, Corby’s highlighton the set list was without doubt Better Than That.

The song is part of his recently released third album Everything’s Fine, and follows the story of a protagonist as they grapple with their own lack of authenticity, self-deception, and a desire to break free from unhealthy patterns.

Lyrically it’s relatable, something we’ve all felt at some point or another. Vocally, it’s unmatched and the crowd went wild - clapping, yelling, cheering for the song that made this Rolling Stone quote ring true: “Corby’s soulful vocals bring everything together with finesse. The auditory equivalent to hot cocoa: satisfying and sweet.”

When the time came for Corby to bid goodbye to his Auckland crowd and begin preparing for his Wellington show on Saturday, he thanked them from the bottom of his heart, confessing, “it means a lot”.

He hadn’t yet played Brother though, and after he walked offstage giving a faux goodbye, the crowd marched their feet, screamed out and chanted “encore” until a smiling Corby returned to play the 2011 hit - and a few more.

In the final few minutes, he signed off with Miracle Love, a neo-soul single from his second studio album Rainbow Valley. It was an on-brand choice for the soulful singer but not as on-brand as the comment he made when the crowd sang the chorus back to him: ”That’s some sister act s***.”

Matt Corby is playing at Wellington’s On A Good Day festival on Saturday, December 2 with special guest Allen Stone.

