MasterChef finalist's hopes of winning dashed after contracting Covid

Hana Kirk was forced to withdraw from Master Chef after contracting Covid-19 / Photo via _hanas_table

MasterChef top-four contestant Hana Kirk has been forced to withdraw from the competition after contracting Covid 19.

Kirk was set to compete in Sunday's crucial episode for a spot in the final three. It all went pear-shaped after she returned a positive RAT test.

"After a roller coaster of a ride, the final surprise is Covid hijacked me and that is how my MasterChef 2022 journey ends" Kirk shared in a post on Instagram.

The 26-year-old software manager from Christchurch shared that she was "gutted" that she could no longer continue, but happy with how far she made it through.

"I've learnt so much about food, about myself and most importantly made lifelong friends who froth cooking as much as I do".

Discovery NZ said in a statement that Hana and another contestant who had already been eliminated from the competition were the only ones to contract Covid on set.

"Regular RAT testing was done on cast and crew throughout filming," the statement said.

"Hana started to feel unwell and unfortunately tested positive towards the end of filming, but the remaining contestants were fortunate to be able to carry on as they continued to test negative."

Kirk said that this wouldn't be the last time New Zealand will hear from her, and she has exciting things for the future 'brewing'.