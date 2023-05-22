Voyager 2022 media awards
MasterChef Australia’s Jock Zonfrillo death: Ava Zonfrillo shares emotional tribute to her late father

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Ava Zonfrillo has shared a tribute to her late father. Photo / Instagram @avazonfrillo

Ava Zonfrillo has shared a tribute to her late father. Photo / Instagram @avazonfrillo

Ava Zonfrillo, the 22-year-old daughter of chef Jock Zonfrillo, has shared an emotional tribute to her late father.

Ava took to social media, sharing sweet photographs of her and her dad, three weeks after the MasterChef judge’s death.

“Still can’t accept that we’ll be remembering you for more time than we had you, but doesn’t mean we’ll love you any less. I love you dad, always,” Ava’s Instagram caption read.

Ava Zonfrillo has shared a tribute to her late father. Photo / Instagram @avazonfrillo
Ava Zonfrillo has shared a tribute to her late father. Photo / Instagram @avazonfrillo

Jock Zonfrillo was laid to rest at an intimate funeral in Sydney on May 13.

The Australian MasterChef judge who was found dead at a Melbourne hotel on April 30, the day before the show’s new season was due to air, was farewelled by a small group of family and close friends, news.com.au reports.

It is understood his four children were all there to farewell their dad and it’s expected that his MasterChef co-judges, Andy Allen and Melissa Leong, were also in attendance.

Zonfrillo’s sudden death resulted in an outpouring of grief from celebrity chefs, the entertainment industry and, of course, his family.

Zonfrillo’s family shared a heartbreaking tribute soon after news of Zonfrillo’s shock death was announced.

“With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.

Ava Zonfrillo has shared a tribute to her late father. Photo / Instagram @avazonfrillo
Ava Zonfrillo has shared a tribute to her late father. Photo / Instagram @avazonfrillo

“So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.”

The cause of Jock Zonfrillo’s death remains unknown.

