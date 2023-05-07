MasterChef Australia Judges: Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen. Photo / Suppled

One MasterChef Australia judge is due to give their first television interview after the tragic death of their colleague Jock Zonfrillo.

Appearing on a special episode of Australia’s The Sunday Project tonight, news.com has reported Andy Allen will give what is assumed to be a difficult first interview after the death of his co-star and friend.

Mere hours before the first episode of Zonfrillo’s final MasterChef season will air, The Sunday Project episode will pay tribute to the beloved Scottish chef with the Channel Ten show teasing tributes from “many of the world’s most famous chefs” as well as Allen.

Allen fondly spoke about the friendship he and Zonfrillo had formed as well as the impact Zonfrillo’s wife, Lauren, and children, Alfie and Isla, have had on him, hours after the chef’s death was announced.

“When I met you 5 years ago I knew our lives were about to change forever,” Allen began. “What I didn’t realise is how close Alex and I would become outside of the kitchen with you, Lauren and your kids. You’ve become such an inspirational and important part of our lives.

Masterchef Australia: Back to Win judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo. Photo / Supplied For Travel - July 7

“Sure, you’ve taught me so much about food, but it’s the lessons I learnt about what it means to be a great father, husband and friend that I’ll take away from our time together and will last forever.”

Allen and Zonfrillo met when they were both asked to judge the popular cooking show in 2019 alongside Melissa Leong.

It comes after TVNZ announced in a statement on Friday that it will continue with the planned screening of MasterChef Australia on New Zealand screens however episodes will broadcast one week behind Australia.

The first episode will air on Sunday, May 14 at 7pm.

In a statement issued by the network, they said, “The upcoming season will serve as a tribute to Jock, celebrating his incredible life and many achievements,” adding, “His legacy lives on in the MasterChef kitchen and through his immense impact on the culinary world across both sides of the Tasman.

“TVNZ will work closely with production to ensure our broadcast continues to respect the wishes of Jock’s family and friends.”

Jock Zonfrillo left a family holiday early to return to Australia for MasterChef promotions. Photo / Facebook

Zonfrillo’s death was announced earlier this week with Daily Mail Australia reporting the 46-year-old television star died of natural causes.

According to the news outlet, when police officers arrived at the Melbourne hotel early Monday morning after being called in to conduct a “welfare check” on the famous chef, nothing unusual or suspicious was found.

While a coroner’s report is yet to be issued determining the exact cause of death, the news outlet reported he died of natural causes.

The celebrity chef, who is survived by his wife, Lauren, and children, was alone in Melbourne at the time of his death because he had recently moved his family to Italy and was only returning to Australia to promote the new season of MasterChef.

He was due to appear in a string of promotional activity before and after the first episode was set to air on Monday night.

The night before his death he’d posted to Instagram: “The time has come for @masterchefau to kick off a new season filled with Secrets & Surprises! And @jamieoliver of course!”

His scheduled media appearances had included as a guest on Channel 10′s The Project.