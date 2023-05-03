MasterChef Australia star Jock Zonfrillo died of natural causes, it has been reported following the discovery of the 46-year-old’s body at a Melbourne hotel early Monday morning.

According to Daily Mail Australia, when police officers arrived after being called in to conduct a “welfare check” on the famous chef, nothing unusual or suspicious was found.

While a coroner’s report is yet to be issued determining the exact cause of death, the news outlet reports he died of natural causes.

The celebrity chef, who is survived by his wife, Lauren, and four children, was alone in Melbourne at the time of his death because he had recently moved his family to Italy and was only returning to Australia to promote the new season of MasterChef.

Jock Zonfrillo had returned from Italy to Australia for MasterChef promotions. Photo / Facebook

He was due to appear in a string of promotional activity before and after the first episode was set to air on Monday night.

The night before his death he’d posted to Instagram: “The time has come for @masterchefau to kick off a new season filled with Secrets & Surprises! And @jamieoliver of course!”

His scheduled media appearances had included as a guest on Channel 10′s The Project.

Instead, the programme’s entertainment editor Angela Bishop found herself fronting the harrowing news of Zonfrillo’s death.

While the show was initially postponed and it’s future uncertain following Zonfrillo’s death, it was announced yesterday it will air on Sunday night in Australia. A tribute for Zonfrillo will also air an hour beforehand in honour of the judge.

On Tuesday, Daily Mail Australia revealed he had been secretly battling bowel cancer.

It’s understood when he wasn’t filming MasterChef where he was a popular judge, the Scottish-born chef was receiving treatment for the disease.

Daily Mail Australia reports Zonfrillo’s cancer was detected in a colonoscopy in 2021 and around June of that year he began treatment amid filming the second season of MasterChef Celebrity.

It is alleged a source said at the time: “No one in his circle is aware of what he is going through. Neither colleagues nor friends.

“He has not wanted anyone to know as he deals with this tough journey. He is coping poorly with chemo treatment, and the effects it is having.”

Since news of the award-winning chef’s death broke, tributes have flowed from fellow celebrity chefs including Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay and his MasterChef co-stars Melissa Leong and Andy Allen.

MasterChef Australia Judges: Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen.

Taking to social media, Leong shared a long post detailing the impact Zonfrillo, voted Australia’s Hottest Chef and his restaurant Orana consistently awarded one of the world’s best culinary establishments, had had on her life.

“Four years ago, the three of us stood on a precipice and leapt together. I could never have guessed how much of an impact your arrival in my life would have, or that we would be saying goodbye to you so soon. You were always supposed to be the bulletproof one who outlived us all,” she said.

She went on to thank the late chef for “challenging her” and said her heart went out to his family who also released a statement saying their hearts are “shattered” by the sudden loss of Zonfrillo.

“With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.

“So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.”















