Master of his craft: Why Chris Parker is having the time of his life

Comedian Chris Parker has juggled stand-up, online videos, movies, TV shows and even a foray into fun with felt. Now he’s added a book to his CV.

Chris Parker has delivered hundreds of comedy sets to audiences but claims he has nothing to show for it. This is why, between gigs on a tour to 14 New Zealand cities this year, the 32-year-old wrote a collection of funny essays, Here For a Good Time: Organised thoughts from a disorganised mind.

In recent years, Parker, who describes himself in the book as “an extroverted-gay-ballet-boy-grownup-junk-food-eating-skincare-buying-childless-30-something-show-off”, seems to have been one of the country’s busiest comedians. He won top Kiwi comedy prize the Fred Award in 2018, Celebrity Treasure Island last year, and has popped up on screen in movies Nude Tuesday and The Breaker Upperers.

He’s also appeared in TV shows Wellington Paranormal, Jono and Ben, Funny Girls, 7 Days, Educators and Have You Been Paying Attention? Despite that schedule, he still manages to be “world famous in New Zealand”, performing at venues such as the Titirangi RSA.

Parker, who has spent the past eight years building an audience, hasn’t had to make heat-pump adverts yet. For the second half of this year, for example, he has been shooting a series for The Spinoff with fellow comedian Eli Matthewson, which he describes as “an investigation into New Zealand’s relationship with pornography”.

The man who devoted his first lockdown to being creative with felt is, as usual, keeping busy.

There was plenty of hard work on the road to success, but Parker says he didn’t want his book to be a memoir. In fact, it’s more about topics like Farrah Fawcett’s hair, being in your 30s and not having kids, dating app Grindr, and working as a shopping mall Santa Claus.

Parker won last year's TVNZ's Celebrity Treasure Island. Photo / Supplied

After graduating from Toi Whakaari: New Zealand Drama School in 2011, Parker “floated around” Wellington and his hometown of Christchurch for two years before settling in Auckland.

The turning point came in 2015, when he transitioned from a dreary Auckland day job selling outdoor furniture to a more promising night job.

“Basically, in 2015, I got my job [writing jokes] for Jono and Ben. But that was very casual – I had to email the producer every week and ask if there were any shifts available.”

On Friday nights, he would join the live show Snort at Queen St’s Basement Theatre, mixing comedy with improv and working alongside Millennial comedians who were on the cusp of significant success, such as Rose Matafeo, Alice Snedden and Guy Montgomery.

In 2016, Parker got the role as David Hudson in the touring production Hudson & Halls Live! and went on to write and perform in many plays and web series. His appearance on reality show Celebrity Treasure Island boosted mainstream awareness of his talents when he won the damn thing.

This year, he fronted TVNZ special Chris Parker: Back to School (in which he revisited his alma mater, Christchurch Boys’ High School).

He still regularly writes plays and web series with playwright and fellow comedian Tom Sainsbury, and the two are working on the “five steps forward, four steps back” of trying to get a feature film made.

While Parker’s career was developing, a few gigs were reliable and paid well; others were the opposite. “When you’re starting up, the money comes in fast, for a short amount of time, then it stops. So you have these three or four months when you have no work, you’re living off savings and freaking out. But now I’ve been doing it long enough that I’ve figured out a savings strategy, so when you stop working, you’re able to not be in such a state of panic any more.”

He still finds he has to justify his career occasionally. “In the arts, it’s so much harder to justify it as a job. Some people think of it as just a hobby.”

What he lists as his finest achievement actually does sound like a hobby – but Parker discusses it proudly. “During the lockdown, when all my [performance] work got canned, I got into needle felting and sharing it on my Instagram. It was so stupid, but I knew there was something in it because the audience was really into it in a weird way, because it was so mundane.”

While his friend Sainsbury was imitating Jacinda Ardern in videos, Parker was turning the Prime Minister into a fluffy felt doll. He added felt dolls of Dr Ashley Bloomfield and microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles and stitched the trio of Covid leaders onto a pink felt hat. He then posed for a royal-style portrait wearing the hat, complete with crown jewels.

A year later, Parker performed How I Felt at the 2021 NZ International Comedy Festival, where he blended live felting and comedy and staged a mock battle between Te Papa Tongarewa and Auckland Museum over who got to collect the actual hat. The result: Auckland Museum scored the hat; Te Papa went home with a digital portrait of Parker wearing the hat.

"There are these different avenues … it doesn’t always have to be theatres and Netflix,” says Parker. Photo / Supplied

“In a weird way, it was making history, and that’s something I never saw for myself in my career. There are these different avenues … it doesn’t always have to be theatres and Netflix.”

Having thousands of online followers probably helps Parker have control of his creative projects. The book is free-ranging and stream-of-consciousness, and reads like a mix of witty opinion columns and journal entries. In fact, in the second chapter, he speculates about the potential outcome of publishing his journals.

“I wonder if the world’s most lauded book reviewer would receive their copy of my journal in the mail,” he writes. “I wonder if they would roll their eyes at the sight of my cover, scoffing to themselves that a journal of this nature is destined for one place only – the discount book bin at The Warehouse. I wonder then if they would read my journal and cry for the first time since their father packed up and left when they were a child. I wonder then if they would write the most glowing review of my journal … I wonder if that would mean my found journal would become an overnight sensation.”

Parker says the book is an “avenue” through which his comedy can travel, and like a “punchline” to the overall joke of his career. “My mum would always say, ‘You are such a bad speller’, so in my mind, I’ve always been a big talker and never much of a writer at school. So, to come out with a book …'”

Parker’s mum appears frequently in Here For a Good Time, dragging the “introverted extrovert” to ballet lessons (in which he was the only boy), as well as other reliable sources of mid-90s Christchurch cultural development: the pools at Jellie Park; the Court Theatre; the Deka store. His childhood discomfort with hetero male norms being thrust upon him – such as disapproval of his desire to wear makeup – is in there, too.

The Kiwi cultural cringe underscores a lot of Parker’s comedy. He gives us warm, embarrassing nostalgia, discussing McDonald’s Young Entertainers, Jason Gunn, bowl haircuts and $5 Kmart underwear. “Any comedian is generating content from their upbringing. How you are raised definitely informs your view of the world. I think there’s an inherent campness to my 90s Christchurch, middle-class upbringing that I’ve always found funny. That’s always inspired the characters I like to talk about, the jokes I like to write, my view of the world.”

As he gets older, though, can the nostalgia still be milked? “I’ve tried to shapeshift a little bit and not get locked down to any one thing. But I do stress about that – am I always just hitting the same nail on the head? … As an artist you always interrogate similar ideas and motifs and they get refined.

“I do a lot of jokes about sexuality because that’s what I’m interested in, that’s what I like talking about. Hopefully, I’ll get better at doing it over the years.”

Dating stories are in the book – including Grindr disappointments and a yarn about hooking up with a closeted rugby league stud in a public toilet. But Parker has been out of the dating world for years now and is married to designer Micheal McCabe, who lectures in fine arts installation at AUT University.

The two live a lifestyle in the Auckland suburb of Kingsland not unlike that portrayed in the musical Rent, with artist and performer flatmates going off on tour. Current residents include Parker’s younger sister and actress Liv Parker, theatre-maker and artist Alice Canton, and actor Adam Brown.

Would the young Parker have predicted that the unstoppable energy he put into auditioning and performing would pay off? “Deep down, I did think it would work out. I wanted it so bad. I love it. Performing has always been such a thrill for me. It’s always been my happy place. I would always audition for the Royal New Zealand Ballet when they needed mice but I would always be too tall – gutted! A part of me was entitled, thinking, ‘I know I’m good enough, because I care about it that much.’”

The obsession dates way back to primary school. “My dream was, there is nothing more glamorous than being a touring performer at a school. That’s what engaged me: four actors doing The Ugly Duckling to a bunch of school kids and I thought, ‘Oh my God, these guys are living the dream.’

“Any theatre show I saw growing up, I wished I was there, to the point where I went home with a friend, pushed up a trampoline for a backdrop, and did a Q&A to the trees in my garden, pretending we were these touring primary school theatre performers.”

The backyard dreamer may seem to have become an overnight sensation with his Celebrity Treasure Island breakthrough, but it’s more like 10 years of consistent work paying off. “The book deal came through after I won Treasure Island. Quite a few people were wanting a book from me; the literary world is similar to any other industry, as in, ‘Here’s somebody people are talking about at the mo.’

“It’s not a memoir, because I didn’t feel I had a life worth telling. And I’m only getting started, really. But I wanted to run with this and I thought maybe it could be an extension of my stand-up. My goal is to write another book at age 70 that will be my answer to this book – all the things I regret.”

Until then, he will continue mixing his live shows – most of which are not recorded – with the more permanent stuff: oodles of vlogs and videos, and now the book. “Our work [as comedians] just dies after you do a show; you might have the poster and that’s it,” Parker says. “So being able to create something and be able to hold it is so satisfying.”

Here For a Good Time: Organised thoughts from a disorganised mind, by Chris Parker, Allen & Unwin, $36.99.