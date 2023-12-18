Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assaulting his girlfriend at the time in New York earlier this year. Photo / AP

Jonathan Majors, a high-profile actor most known for playing Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been handed a guilty sentence by a court jury for assaulting his now ex-girlfriend at a New York trial.

The court case was originally launched following the incident. The verdict was handed down after the jury found Majors, 34, had assaulted Grace Jabbari, a British choreographer, during a dispute in March earlier this year.

Jabbari shared with the court that she was left in “excruciating pain” with bruises, a fractured finger, and a cut behind her ear.

The Marvel actor now faces up to a year-long jail sentence while his acting career, particularly his role in upcoming Marvel movies, is in peril.

A source recently told CNN that Majors is getting dropped from future projects with Marvel following the jury’s decision. Neither Disney nor Marvel Studios has made an official statement, although it is expected that they will soon.

The trial finished last week and the jury sat down for three days of deliberations. Following this, the jury delivered their guilty verdict on Monday, December 18.

The assault occurred when the pair were in a car in New York. Jabbari noticed that another woman had messaged Majors’ phone, saying: “Wish I was kissing you right now.”

When she went to pick up and look at his phone, Majors grabbed her, twisted her arm behind her back then dealt a blow to her head so he could get it back, according to prosecutors.

“I felt a really hard blow across my head,” testified Jabbari during the trial.

The jury concluded that Majors was guilty of two of the four domestic violence charges that were brought against him by Jabbari.

They found him guilty of third-degree assault, recklessly causing physical harm, along with second-degree harassment.

However, the jury did not find Majors guilty of second-degree aggravated harassment, nor did they convict him on another third-degree assault charge of intent to cause physical harm.

The prosecution argued that the assault occurred in light of a larger effort by Majors to “exert control” over his girlfriend through using physical and emotional violence. This argument was reinforced by the sharing of audio recordings and messages between the pair with the jury.

Jonathan Majors is getting the boot from Marvel Studios, where he plays Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Photo / Marvel

“I’m a monster. A horrible man. Not capable of love,” wrote the actor in September 2022 while he threatened to commit suicide.

In another argument from the same month, an audio recording captured Majors telling Jabbari that she needed to be more like Coretta Scott King (Martin Luther King’s wife) and Michelle Obama (Barack Obama’s wife).

“I am doing great things, not just for me but for my culture and the world,” said Majors, who claimed that Jabbari would need to “make sacrifices” for him over time.

Majors did not testify in the trial. His defence argued that Majors was the victim of the assault and that Jabbari assaulted him in a fit of jealousy and anger once she saw the text message from another woman.

Majors bought a counter-suit against her in June, claiming that Jabbari was the perpetrator of the crime. However, the case was dropped as prosecutors did not have any evidence to substantiate the claims.

Majors and Jabbari first met on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania, where she worked as a movement coach while he played his character, Marvel villain Kang.

Marvel delayed the release of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in which Majors is set to play the lead antagonist, following news of his arrest.

Another film Majors is involved in, Magazine Dreams, postponed its release date as news of the allegations arose. The film has been teased as a potential Oscar nominee.

