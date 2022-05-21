Martin Henderson's special Kiwi retreat during Covid recovery

Martin Henderson at his idyllic remote location. Sourced from instagram Spy May 2022

Great Barrier Island seems to have become a hideaway haven for Kiwi Hollywood star Martin Henderson, much as it has for popstar Lorde.

The Virgin River star has enjoyed quality time in New Zealand over the past several months and last week indicated to his social media fans he had extended his stay due to Covid.

"Yup, so I have Covid. Not too happy about it but at least I have plenty of time to make some more granola … makes me think it's almost time for another inappropriate cooking show episode. Once we're back in Vancouver shooting season 5 of Virgin River, I'll grab Alexandra Breckenridge for a culinary escapade," Henderson shared on Instagram.

Breckenridge, his romantic co-star from their hit Netflix show, responded, "Oh no! Lame! So many people catching it in this wave. Take care [love heart] I'm sure you'll be fine. At least you live THERE I mean seriously, that's gorgeous. We shall absolutely have a cooking show!"

Since Henderson's return over summer, Spy has heard whisper after whisper that the former Shortland Street star has been enjoying time on Great Barrier, and has been spotted in and around the picturesque Oruawharo Bay. Rumours have even sprouted that the handsome actor may have found a local romance while back in Godzone, something Spy could not confirm with Henderson.

Martin Henderson at his idyllic remote location. Sourced from instagram Spy May 2022

What we do know for sure about the 47-year-old's time recently is, in between some wonderful downtime chillaxing at his new favourite idyllic remote location, Henderson popped back to the US for South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, to premiere his new horror movie X in March. He then returned to NZ for a successful shoot for My Life is Murder, where he was reunited for season 2 with the show's star Lucy Lawless. Henderson is playing Lawless' character Alexa's bad-boy brother Will.

Shortland Street, which launched Henderson to stardom, is celebrating its 30th birthday this week. He played a special role five years ago in the 25th birthday celebrations, but this time is not part of the show's past star line-up and reunion.

He told the Herald at the time, "I don't see why Shortland Street couldn't last another 25 years. It's become an institution in a way and it feels like it's here to stay."