One of this season’s most controversial brides sparked chaos and left producers scrambling after vanishing post-commitment ceremony.

It’s been revealed that Married At First Sight bride Tayla Winter threw production into “chaos” during filming after sensationally quitting.

Viewers were left stunned as Tayla stormed out of Sunday night’s commitment ceremony and declared she was “going back to Tassie” after a tense conversation on the couch with her TV partner, Hugo Armstrong.

Her dramatic exit came after a rough week for the pair, in which Hugo allegedly called Tayla the “C-word” during a vulgar spray which was overheard in an accidental “butt-dial”.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, Tayla actually followed through on her threat to leave once cameras stopped rolling back in October, and had to be begged by producers to return after disappearing “for hours”.

The controversial bride reportedly walked off the set.

“Tayla was adamant she was done and even packed her bags to return home,” a source told the publication.

“It threw production into chaos as bosses then had a limited amount of time to convince her to stay before everyone went to the retreat.

“The day after filming the commitment ceremony she disappeared into the city for hours and ignored all desperate calls from producers, everyone was starting to get concerned. She was one of the most controversial participants this season and producers were not going to let her leave.

“In the end they convinced her to stay by saying she has to see her storyline through or the public will turn on her. The producers worked her too well, she had no idea she was going to be portrayed negatively and thought Hugo would be the ‘villain’.”

Tayla and Hugo clashed during the show.

During the fiery commitment ceremony, Tayla was grilled by relationship expert John Aiken on whether or not she actually liked Hugo.

“Tayla, do you think your behaviour towards Hugo suggests you like him?” he asked her.

“I do like Hugo,” she responded, prompting him to double down.

“Does your behaviour towards Hugo give him a sense that you even like him a little bit?” he repeated.

“Why am I getting the bad rap right now?” Tayla asked, visibly annoyed.

“I truly feel like I’ve made a bit more of an effort than Hugo.”

Hugo then jumped in to admit he was actually afraid of her: “I’m literally just flailing around, kind of terrified.”

Despite that, he chose to stay in the experiment, meaning that Tayla’s decision to leave was void.

But she wasn’t having it, running out of the warehouse and declaring: “I’m not staying! I’m goin’ back to Tassie!”

It’s not clear whether or not she will return to the experiment this week.

