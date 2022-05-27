Married At First Sight villain Olivia Frazer has launched an OnlyFans account. Photo / Instagram @olivefrazer

Married At First Sight villain Olivia Frazer has surprised fans with her latest move.

After teasing the venture on her Instagram for weeks, the MAFS star has finally revealed she has started an OnlyFans account.

The former teaching assistant, who is currently unemployed after losing her job following her time on the show, ran a Q&A on Instagram earlier this month and when asked if she would consider creating an account on the r-rated platform, she said she was "absolutely not opposed to it", adding "it's good money … I don't know, maybe".

The confession came as a surprise to some viewers after Frazer was accused of "s*** shaming" rival bride Domenica Calarco, when she tracked down her nude photo from the X-rated platform and circulated it among other MAFS contestants.

Frazer launched her own profile this week announcing it with a post on Instagram. Sporting curled hair, minimal makeup and a colourful bra, the MAFS bride captioned the post "Yeah, I did it. Link in bio x"

As for what fans can expect from the reality star's account, she told Daily Mail Australia: "I'll start with lingerie photos and videos and then some couple photos with Jackson because he wants to make his OnlyFans debut!"

When asked if she will share explicit content in the future, Frazer said she "will see how it goes" before taking things to the next level.

Frazer is charging subscribers AU$14.99 (NZ$16.44) per month and isn't offering any free previews. She has instead opted to encourage fans to open their wallets and "come find out" what is behind the paywall.

Daily Mail reported the reality star made a whooping AU$10,000 ($10,969) within the first 24 hours of her profile going live but has also been subject to a callous photo leak.

So Dramatic! reported someone had taken a screenshot of content from Frazer's OnlyFans account and circulated it on Facebook groups and internet forums such as Reddit.

According to the platform's rules, doing this is both illegal and against OnlyFans copyright agreement.

The content has since been removed.

Frazer became the villain of the most recent MAFS season after she distributed a nude photo of fellow contestant Calarco. What followed was a series of bitter arguments between the two brides, ultimately dividing the cast.

Frazer later appeared on 2Day's Hughesy, Ed & Erin where she addressed the public backlash saying: "I've already lost my job as a direct result of this show."

When the hosts asked if she had any regrets of going on the show, Frazer replied: "I don't, as I've got some beautiful girlfriends from it."

But she admitted she is "a shell of a person" and said she feels "more hated than Vladimir Putin" as many members of the public have demanded she face criminal charges for circulating what is commonly referred to as revenge porn.