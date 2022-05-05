Olivia became one of the most disliked MAFS brides in the show's history. Photo / Channel 9

MAFS star Olivia Frazer has suggested she may join OnlyFans with her TV 'husband', Jackson Lonie.

The 28-year-old teaching assistant, who is currently unemployed after losing her job following her time on the show, conducted an Instagram Q&A in which she was asked by a follower, "Are you and Jackson going to do OnlyFans?"

Olivia said she was "absolutely not opposed to it".

"It's good money … I don't know, maybe," she said.

The comment may come as a surprise to viewers, after Olivia was accused of "sl*t shaming" rival bride Domenica Calarco, 28, when she tracked down her nude photo from the X-rated platform and leaked it among the group.

MAFS villain Olivia made a surprise OnlyFans confession. Photo / Instagram/olivefrazer

Speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show after the nude pic episode aired, Olivia said she worked in a lingerie store "for a long time" and that she was an advocate for expressing sexuality.

But the comments were in stark contrast to the ones she made on MAFS.

"When somebody smashes a glass in your face, you google them," Olivia told her fellow brides during the show, referencing Domenica's glass-smashing incident.

"I just sent the photos through. So, my bad – but also, I don't really care enough to double think it. Look, I'm not here to sl*t shame anybody but … it's a lot."

Elsewhere in her Instagram confessional, Olivia said she wouldn't participate in a show like MAFS again, but would be open to doing The Block.

"But I would comb through my contract like a psycho and make sure I had a good edit," she added.

Olivia and Jackson, 30, are still going strong despite the backlash, and are living together on the Central Coast.