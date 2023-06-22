MAFS contestant Bronte Schofield has joined OnlyFans. Photo / Instagram

Bronte Schofield, who gained fame after appearing as a bride on Married at First Sight Australia this year , has revealed the eye-watering amount of money she made within three days of joining OnlyFans.

The Perth-based beauty educator, who was matched with controversial groom Harrison Boon, joined the content creation platform after leaving the show.

In a TikTok video, Schofield stated that she started the OnlyFans account as a joke but it has soon become her most profitable income stream, making $100,000 in just three days.

“POV [point of view], you start an OF account for a lol and make $100,000 in 3 days,” she captioned a video of herself pretending to pass out on her couch.

She reportedly charges $26 a month for her content on the platform.

Schofield is not the only Australian reality TV star to cash in on her newfound fame.

Domenica Calarco, a bride from last year’s edition of MAFS, revealed on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here that within months of posting on OnlyFans she had made enough money for a house deposit.

Fellow MAFS contestant Olivia Frazer also turned to OnlyFans after being let go from her teaching job.

Speaking to the Back to Reality podcast this year, Frazer revealed she earned “about half a million between May and September” on OnlyFans.

On her own Instagram account, she also wrote that she is using the platform to make as much money as she can and “maybe fund some business that would allow me to be creative but I’m going to take my time and be smart”.