TVNZ presenter Te Rauhiringa Brown forecasts the weather in both English and Te Reo Māori. Video / TVNZ

A prominent Māori academic has celebrated the use of te reo on TVNZ's Sunday night weather report.

Presenter Te Rauhiringa Brown faced social media backlash for presenting the weather forecast on the 6pm news in both te reo Māori and English.

Now Dr Ella Henry, associate professor of international business, strategy & entrepreneurship at AUT, has weighed in on the complaints.

Dr Ella Henry congratulated Te Rauhiringa Brown for her presentation of the weather report in te reo Māori. Photo / Supplied

Henry (Ngātikahu ki Whangaroa, Ngāti Kuri, Te Rārawa), who has been advocating for Māori in media for over 20 years, told the Herald, "I congratulate Te Rauhiringa and TVNZ for bringing Te Reo to the weather."

Henry said she would be interested to know the ratio of responses, as negative perceptions of te reo can be given "undue oxygen" in the media.

"We have been told about the complaints, but also that there was praise.

Te Rauhiringa Brown is presenting the weekend weather reports on TV1. Photo / Supplied

"I genuinely believe the revitalisation of te reo me ngā tikanga Māori, Māori language and culture, has become an unstoppable force that enriches, rather than diminishes, what is unique and distinctive about Aotearoa New Zealand."

While complaints over Brown's presentation of the weather are still visible on TVNZ 1's Facebook community page, there are also a host of positive comments from viewers.

"My husband and I love hearing more Te Reo Maori on the TVNZ, 6pm news," one wrote on Facebook.

"Kia ora, loving hearing so much more Reo on TV. Especially the weather," another shared.

The broadcaster responded to the complaints yesterday in a statement to the Herald, with a spokesperson saying they are proud of their presenters and "how they embrace New Zealand's unique cultural identity".

"Our presenters and journalists are welcome to use a combination of English and te reo Māori where appropriate."

The Broadcasting Standards Authority ruled in 2020 that complaints regarding the use of te reo in a broadcast will not be considered, since it is one of New Zealand's official languages.

It's not uncommon to hear te reo Māori on our national broadcaster, as presenters often use both te reo and English.

When meteorologist Daniel Corbett, affectionately known to Kiwis as Dan the weather man, gave te reo Māori a go on air, he was praised for his efforts online.

Despite his difficulties pronouncing the words, he had been delivering the weather forecast in te reo on the 6pm news to mark Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week).

His efforts were commended by many, who hoped that it would inspire other non-Māori speakers to give it a go.

"Well done to the bro giving the weather a go on @TVNZ respect," a Twitter user said. "Yes, some parts had me cringing. But I want to mihi to you because that takes courage e hoa. What I would suggest and challenge you to do is enrol to learn te reo Māori so you smash it next year. Kia kaha!"