Mandy Moore announces birth of son 'right on his due date'

Mandy Moore has welcomed her first child with her husband Taylor Goldsmith. Photo / Getty Images

Mandy Moore is officially a mom. The 36-year-old actor announced the birth of her first child, a son named August Harrison Goldsmith, on her Instagram Tuesday.

"Gus is here," Moore wrote in the post along with a photo.

This is the first child for Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith, a musician she married in 2018.

Moore shared: "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents."

She added that they were prepared to, "Fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

The adorable photo she shared shows the baby dressed in a blue onesie.

Moore's celebrity friends congratulated the couple in the comments, including The Office star Jenna Fischer and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Kiernan Shipka.

Hilary Duff wrote: "Congratulations to Gus' mom and dad!!!! Welcome to the world dude!"

The actress first announced her pregnancy in September, sharing a sweet photo of herself with Goldsmith showing off her baby bump.

- AP