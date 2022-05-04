Olivia Frazer was portrayed as the "villain" on the latest season of MAFS Australia. Photo / Channel 9

Controversial MAFS bride Olivia Frazer has dredged up the infamous glassing incident in a veiled response during a fan Q&A this week.

Answering a question about her regrets from the show, the 28-year-old said she "has a lot of regrets from MAFS", but one stands out.

"My biggest one is not leaving when I felt unsafe, but for everything I did wrong I apologised, you guys just didn't get to see it," Frazer said.

Frazer copped a wave of backlash for her conduct on the show after admitting to Googling fellow wife Domenica Calarco and leaking an image from her OnlyFans page as an act of retaliation.

It had come after Calarco smashed a wine glass on a table during an argument at the couple's retreat, which Frazer had later exaggerated to her castmates, telling them Calarco had waved the broken glass in her face in a threatening manner.

On the show, Calarco apologised to Frazer and the group for losing her temper, but Frazer remained unrelenting over the photo drama, maintaining she didn't see any issue with sharing it – even telling the experts she had "no empathy".

Olivia Frazer and Domenica Calarco clashed multiple times on the latest season of MAFS. Photo / Channel 9

At one point during the season, Frazer did threaten to quit the experiment, but decided to stay until the end.

During the reunion ceremony last month, Frazer admitted she did regret the way she spoke to Calarco during their many clashes, but stopped short of apologising for distributing the naked photo.

Elsewhere during her Q&A, Frazer claimed crafty editing was at the centre of her biggest controversies.

When asked by a fan, "Do you think you were edited in MAFS to only show an unpleasant side of yourself?" Frazer responded: "100 per cent.

"I do absolutely take accountability for everything that I've said. I always have, I always did. You guys just never got to see it.

"Let's just say, I'm friends with most of the cast still. So there's no way if I was as awful as I look on TV that I would walk away with so many friends and the love of my life. Jackson [Lonie] wouldn't put up with that s***," she added.

The Q&A comes after Frazer offered an unflinching response to her haters.

The teaching student, who lost her job as a result of the show, was finally given access to her Instagram last month after it was managed by production while MAFS aired. She wasted no time issuing a statement of her own.

Frazer kicked off by explaining how she interprets what it means to hold a grudge, after declaring multiple times during the series that she's a "petty b****" who "holds grudges".

"FYI my interpretation of 'holding grudges' is to cut out people that are toxic to my life," she explained.

Earlier in April, Frazer emerged in a disturbing video posted on The Wash's Facebook account, in which she told the unidentified interviewer behind the camera she wanted to "throw herself off the balcony" during filming.

"You said that as a joke, right?" the male interviewer can be heard asking. "That's a very strong thing to say …", prompting Frazer to backtrack on her statement.

"Yeah, but I was like … seriously distraught. I was not suicidal, but I was that upset," she said.

Things still appear to be going well with her MAFS husband Jackson Lonie. Photo / Channel 9

On Mamamia's No Filter podcast, Frazer said the extreme backlash from her time on the show left her at "rock bottom".

"I'm at the point now where I'm trying to get up off the floor … I'm at rock bottom, and I'm trying to get up," she told podcast host Mia Freedman.

"And every time someone messages one of my loved ones something awful, I feel like I'm getting kicked back down. I've had death threats sent to my personal phone number … and I've had many on Facebook.

"It's not just the show – if it was just the show, we could all just laugh and say, 'Yeah that's not Liv's character, that's a different story,' but it's the public believing it … it's just the shock."

Things still appear to be going well with her MAFS husband Jackson Lonie, with the pair spotted engagement ring shopping in Sydney's affluent Double Bay this week.

Frazer was seen trying on a $100,000, five-carat sparkler, before the couple left the boutique with a shopping bag.