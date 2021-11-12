MAFS UK (week 5): A jaw and knee-dropping commitment ceremony

It was happy endings all round but particularly for Adam and Tayah who are officially engaged. Photo / Discovery

It was happy endings all round but particularly for Adam and Tayah who are officially engaged. Photo / Discovery

REVIEW:

We've done it, we've reached finals week, thank the lord.

Marilyse and Franky sat down to reminisce about their time in the experiment and Franky cringingly referred to himself as "Frank the tank" before admitting moving back to the UK from Dubai where he currently lives is something he would be more than happy to do for his wife, Marilyse.

Boy oh boy.

"I would hate for him to give it all up for me, it would be a little bit too much pressure," Marilyse told the confession cam.

However, for Matt and his husband, Dan who are facing the same issue, their approach was different. Dan, who lives in Northern Ireland, was not budging and made it clear Matt would have to move to his neck of the woods.

There's a lot of challenges at the end of the experiment." Dan told the confession cam. "There is the possibility that Matt and I can't come to an agreement."

A final date in a vineyard brought Amy and Josh closer together. Photo / Discovery

Amy and her husband Josh spent their final date at a vineyard, and there was no biting Josh's head off like last week. Instead, Amy seemed thankful for his slow-burner approach to love: "I think at my pace we would have fizzled out by now," she joked.

At the final dinner party, Tayah and Adam made everyone forget to breathe when Tayah announced "we are expecting" but before anyone could suffer oxygen deficiency, she cleared things up - "a puppy".

Holy heck.

And because it's a dinner party, the experts sent in some questions to stir the pot - something Matt was living for. When asked who he would couple up with if he wasn't with Dan, he decided to get passive-aggressive and picked Luke so he could take over stirring the pot.

"Luke has such a pure heart." He said, "Morag you are so lucky to have that guy with you." And she grinned, not picking up on his snarky undertones.

Settle in kids, things are heating up.

Franky asked his wife, Marilyse, if she wanted a child with him and there was absolutely no misinterpreting her answer. "No, I do not want a child right now."

Yikes, she was not interested in sugar-coating that.

Morag was asked what is the sexiest thing about Luke and she giggled "when you get aggressive honey". But Matt was not having a bar of it and couldn't help but roll his eyes to infinity and beyond at her answer.

Matt was not happy with Morag and her inability to appreciate Luke for who he is. Photo / Discovery

"Luke is an amazing person, but Morag is not the person for him." he told the confession cam spitting straight facts.

Josh put his big boy pants on and told his wife Amy: "You've shown me everything I need in my life, so I could fall in love with you, yeah." And Amy was definitely head over heels in love at that point.

The Morag vs Matt war continued when she was asked "Why wasn't the old Luke good enough for you?"

"When I met the old Luke, the Luke 1.0, I felt that Luke was still on a journey of self-love," she continued, "I felt that I picked up on that."

Matt, gearing up for battle, sculled the last of his wine.

After a back and forth of him defending Luke and Morag saying she has fixed him, the man himself, Luke, decided to jump in and defended Morag despite looking the saddest and most insecure he ever has during this experiment.

On to the vow renewal ceremonies and potentially the most anxiety-filled moments of the entire experiment. Imagine putting your heart on the line like that, IMAGINE. How they didn't break out in stress acne we'll never know.

Here are the hot takes.

Matt and Dan: The two have flown through this experiment with barely any issues other than where they will live after and when they will start their family. Pre recommitment, they were both airing concerns to their family.

"I don't want to sacrifice my life if I don't think it's going to be reciprocated," Matt told the confession cam, but when the two reunited in a beautiful garden setting love was dripping off them.

"You're my best friend, my partner in crime and most importantly, the partner I want in my life." Matt shared his emotions: "I will always have your back and you will always have my heart."

"As the days grew, so did my feelings for you," Dan told him. "I always thought I was a slow burner but I've never met such a bright flame as you."

Marilyse and Franky: What seemed a stable relationship, in the beginning has had its fair share of challenges, including Marilyse fighting to have a voice at the table, but now their only issue seems to be the pressure of Franky moving.

"I hope he's not just trying to keep me happy by saying the right thing," Marilyse aired her feelings.

When the time came to share vows, he told her he loves her but Marilyse did not reciprocate the love declaration, telling him: "I do want you to be a part of my world so let's take each and every day as it comes."

Franky admitted he loves Marilyse, but she is yet to say she loves him. Photo / Discovery

Amy and Josh: The turbulent relationship has had high highs and low lows but there is clearly love in there somewhere. "Are the pros enough to outweigh the cons?" Amy questioned.

Face to face, Amy told him: "Josh, this isn't the end for us, our real journey is just beginning but let's not cut any corners because love is just around one of them." Josh earlier told Amy love is just around the corner.

Josh replied: "Amy thank you for teaching me how long a piece of string is, it's everlasting and it's this one." As he wrapped a piece of string around her wrist, a nod to an earlier argument they had comparing love to a length of string.

Morag and Luke: After Luke has changed almost everything about himself to make Morag happy and Morag is still not happy, it wasn't looking promising for these two.

A rocky recommitment ceremony had Luke doubting if Morag was going to continue their relationship. Photo / Discovery

"I may not have been the man you wanted when we met as strangers on our wedding day but I want you to know I am the man you deserve." Luke told her, clearly miles ahead of where Morag is as she replied with "sh*t."

It was looking like Morag wasn't going to recommit - "I signed up for this wanting a ready-made man, not a project" - Luke was shaking but she finally put him out of his misery: "I want you in my life, I want you in my past, present and future."

Well, that was unexpected.

Tayah and Adam: After fully freaking out because she spent a week away from him, Tayah finally came face to face with her lover and recommitted: "Adam I love you and I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together." But he made her heart drop with "recently I started to feel like something was missing".

Cue the jaws on the floor.

Adam pulled out a ring: "I want to spend the rest of my life with you building a family and a future," he grinned, "Tayah, will you marry me?"

Tayah burst into tears: "Yes."

It was happy endings all round but particularly for Adam and Tayah who are officially engaged. Photo / Discovery

The fairy-tale gods shone down on these two and after six weeks of knowing each other, they are officially engaged.

Unbelievable; every single couple recommitted.

Come back next week to see how our couples find things in the real world.

Watch the final episode of MAFS UK on Tuesday 7.30, on Three.