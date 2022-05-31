Footage has surfaced on social media that shows TV groom Jackson Lonie kissing a brunette woman on a dancefloor. Video / So Dramatic Podcast

Footage has surfaced on social media that shows TV groom Jackson Lonie kissing a brunette woman on a dancefloor. Video / So Dramatic Podcast

Married At First Sight couple Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie have had a frosty airport reunion, just days after he was spotted kissing another woman at a Melbourne nightclub.

Frazer, shielded her face from the waiting photographers at Sydney Airport on Monday as she hurried to the exit with Lonie, who had just arrived home from his scandal-plagued weekend away.

The reality TV star repeatedly looked over at his girlfriend but she refused to meet his gaze as they walked out of the terminal together.

The footage of Lonie's passionate embrace with a mystery woman was reportedly taken on Friday night at the Lava Lounge in Berwick, and went viral on social media over the weekend.

The woman was later identified as 20-year-old Han Hughes.

After the footage was leaked online, Frazer told the Daily Mail she was "speechless".

The former teaching assistant was actually out with her boyfriend at some stage during the night, uploading a photo to her Instagram stories of the pair at EightyOne Bistro in Berwick, which is a short 800m walk to Lava Lounge. She then returned to Sydney a day ahead of Lonie.

The footage quickly went viral. Photo / TikTok @hanhughes23

In the wake of the scandal, a friend of Frazer's told the Daily Mail the pair were taking time to think about their next steps.

"Liv is broken and torn about the whole incident and doesn't know where she stands with Jack," the source said.

"They're just going to have a bit of a break and work out what they want to do and how they can move forward. Liv just wants him to ditch his partying lifestyle and grow up."

Frazer and Lonie were the only MAFS couple to stay together after filming finished earlier this year, with the pair moving in together in Newcastle in January.

They were recently seen shopping for engagement rings.

And while they may have found happiness from the show, Frazer became one of the most controversial brides in its history, with the backlash which saw her lose her job.

She gave a worrying interview earlier this month on the Where's Your Head At podcast in which she said she had been "really, really depressed" following her 'villain' portrayal on the show.

But she credited Lonie's support for helping her get through the difficult time.

"To have Jack be my absolute anchor [through this], I think it speaks to the relationship and the man he is," she said.