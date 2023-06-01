MAFS bride Melissa Sheppard.

Married At First Sight bride Melissa Sheppard has revealed a man “stormed in” to her workplace demanding to “have sex with her”.

The single mum from Sydney, nicknamed the “horny bride” because she was open about her sexuality on the show, told Yahoo Lifestyle she filed a police report after the concerning incident at the hair salon which she owns.

Sheppard, 41, said the man was accompanied by another man and a woman.

“They just stormed into the salon and asked if the ‘freak in the sheets’ was there,” she said.

“Thank god my clients and the community that I live in are so phenomenal, they looked at this gentleman and said, ‘Get out’ and he fumbled his words and he left.

“The gentleman wanted to meet the ‘freak in the sheets’ and he wanted to basically have sex with the girl on TV, the girl that’s made up, the girl that’s ready to have sex with anybody.”

During her time on the show, Sheppard described herself as a “freak in the sheets”.

Her on-screen marriage to father of two Josh White ultimately failed, with the husband stating at their final commitment ceremony that he was “pretty broken” by the way she had treated him.

It quickly became clear that the pair weren’t compatible when Sheppard declared White didn’t meet her expectations for a “healthy sex life”.

She also said her “edit” on the show caused the uncomfortable encounter to take place.

“That’s not why I was on Married At First Sight. I was there to have sex with my husband, I was there to be intimate with my husband. It wasn’t a free for all for the public to think that I would have sex with everybody else,” she said.

“I was shocked. I had never had a gentleman or a guy or a woman say anything like that pre-show to me, but maybe because of my edit and the way that they kept showing this sexual side of myself, these people thought that they could approach me like that.”

She called Nine producers, who offered to send security for her salon. But she decided to take a step back from work.

“I said to production, ‘Gosh, you go on reality TV and now I need security to be at the front of my business? I’m trying to trade as normal, I don’t want this big bouncer out the front of my business just so I can go to work nine to five’,” she said.

“That impacted me greatly and I actually stopped working at the hair salon. Since filming I was just like, it’s too dangerous, it’s not good if I’m there, it’s just best if I don’t go to my own place of business.”

She has only recently returned to work with reduced hours.