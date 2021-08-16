Madonna to release deluxe editions of landmark albums

Madonna's father's 90th birthday celebrations. Video / Instagram

Madonna's new partnership with Warner Music Group will see her entire catalogue reissued over the next few years.

The 63-year-old pop icon is set to celebrate her 40th year in the recording industry in 2022 and she is now poised to personally curate deluxe editions for many of her landmark albums as part of the agreement with Warner.

Madonna - who released her debut single with Warner in 1982 - said: "Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration.

"They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years."

Singer Madonna performs songs from her album American Life, 2003. Photo /Getty Images

The new partnership will include Madonna's entire Sire/Maverick/Warner catalogue, which includes some of her best-known work such as Like a Virgin and Like a Prayer, as well as some of her more recent albums, such as MDNA and Rebel Heart.

Guy Oseary, Madonna's long-time manager, helped to seal the landmark deal and has promised to bring "new life" to her records.

He explained: "Over the past 30 years, I've been fortunate enough to meet and spend time with many of Madonna's incredible fans, and this new partnership will bring to fruition what so many of them have been patiently waiting for: a celebration of her ground-breaking catalogue.

"My partner Sara Zambreno and I are working closely with Warner Music Group to bring new life to these iconic works."

Madonna performs on The Tonight Show with The Roots, 2016. Photo / Getty Images

Max Lousada, the CEO of Recorded Music at Warner Music Group, hailed Madonna as an "incomparable superstar".

He added: "Madonna has changed the course of pop and dance music, while taking live performance to new heights of drama and invention. At the same time, she uses her fame to amplify some of the most important social issues and movements of our time.

"Constantly and fearlessly challenging convention, her four decades of music are not only an extraordinary body of work, but a playbook for creative and cultural evolution."