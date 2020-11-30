Madonna posts cosy Thanksgiving pics with her choreographer boyfriend

Madonna with her choreographer boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams. Photo / Madonna / Instagram

Pop superstar Madonna celebrated Thanksgiving over the weekend cosied up to her choreographer boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams.

Madonna, 62, posted photos of herself sitting on 26-year-old Williams' lap, a black veil across her face.

Back in August, the pair appeared in photos and video taken at Madonna's 62nd birthday celebrations in Jamaica, posing together with their arms around each other.

And late last year, Williams' father defended the 36-year age gap between his son and his very famous girlfriend.

Ahlamalik is just two years older than Madonna's eldest child, Lourdes.

"Love has no age," the older Williams told TMZ. "My son is livin' la Vida Loca, and I'm just happy for him."

Madonna has dated a succession of much younger men since divorcing her now 19-year-old son Rocco's father Guy Ritchie, himself 10 years her junior, in 2008.

Shortly after that split she dated model Jesus Luz, 29 years her junior, then Brahim Zaibat, also 29 years her junior.

It's been a tough 12 months for the star, who was forced to cancel 18 shows during her most recent tour as she was plagued by a recurring injury.

Once the tour finally finished in Paris in March, Madonna revealed what else she'd been battling: coronavirus.

"I am not currently sick," she told her Instagram followers in May. "When you test positive for antibodies it means you had the virus, which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over seven weeks ago along with many other artists in my show."