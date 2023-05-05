Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

Lunch with … Paddy Gower: The TV3 star on his new show Paddy Gower Has Issues, reporting, empathy and regrets

Shayne Currie
By
15 mins to read
Paddy Gower opens up about his new show, 500 days off the booze - and some regrets. Photo / Dean Purcell

Paddy Gower opens up about his new show, 500 days off the booze - and some regrets. Photo / Dean Purcell

As he launches a new TV show, Paddy Gower opens up on regrets, empathy, motivating the All Blacks, the ‘This is the F***ing News’ meme … and growing a mullet.

Paddy Gower is in such

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment