Check out the teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, and Natalie Portman. Video / Marvel

Chris Hemsworth is one of the world's most recognisable faces and a mainstay on Hollywood's highest paid actors list, that is, unless you're talking to his brother Luke Hemsworth.

In the latest case of hilarious Hemsworth family social media trolling, Luke, 40, dubbed Chris, 38, an "up and coming young fella" destined to be an "understudy" while plugging their upcoming Marvel blockbuster, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Luke posted a photo of the pair pictured on-set in Sydney last year, which showed them watching a monitor dressed as their characters.

And while Chris may be the lead star of the franchise, Luke's version of events are a little different.

"It's great to mentor young actors," Luke began his post. "Here I am giving tips to this up and coming young fella who's name escapes me at the moment but I'm sure he'll have no trouble getting a job as an understudy for me or @liamhemsworth.

"Hang in there pal but make sure you have a trade qualification to fall back on."

One of the funniest comments from the pile-on came from US actor Daniel Wu, who wrote, "He'll never make it."

For those who aren't familiar with the Thor movies, Luke plays an actor who plays Thor. We can't figure out a way to explain that any better (Thor actor Sam Neill has openly declared he doesn't get it).

Meanwhile, over on Chris' Instagram, the Australian actor encouraged his 55 million followers to go see the Taika Waititi-directed film when it hits cinemas July 8.

He posted a photo of himself in character alongside his onscreen love interest, Natalie Portman, saying they'd found their looks for the Met Gala.

"Hey all, where's the Met Gala? Asgard's power couple just found the winning look," he wrote.

It was probably about time Chris was on the receiving end of some high-level trolling, having dished it out multiple times to his younger brother, Liam, 32.

Back in January he teased Liam on his birthday, posting a shirtless photo of the Hunger Games star.

"Happy birthday @liamhemsworth, hopefully this is the year you finally get in shape and take care of yourself," he wrote, before offering him 10 per cent off his fitness business, Centr.

A month earlier, Chris took aim at Liam when he referred to Liam as a "fan".

"Met this young lad recently, reminded me of my younger self. Not in looks, but just a real go getter attitude," Chris wrote, alongside a photo of the pair.

"Was great to meet you Leon good luck in the future."