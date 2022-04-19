Harry Styles, performing onstage at the Coachella Stage on April 15, is bringing his Love on Tour to New Zealand next year. Photo / Getty

He broke hearts all over the country when he postponed his 2022 New Zealand tour, but now Harry Styles fans can stop their crying - it's a sign of the times.

The pop superstar, who first found fame with boy band One Direction, has confirmed new stadium shows for the Australia and New Zealand leg of his Love on Tour world tour for 2023.

The Grammy-winning artist kicks off in Perth ahead of Melbourne, the Gold Coast, and Sydney shows before winding up at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium on March 7 next year.

He'll be joined by British indie rock duo Wet Leg as special guests.

It's an extension of his 2022 Love on Tour world tour, which starts this June in the UK before heading to several stadiums in Europe and then to Latin America later this year.

The tour was initially postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, finally starting in September last year in Las Vegas. Styles performed over 40 shows throughout the US at the end of 2021.

It comes after Styles' new single, As It Was, shot to the top of the charts in Australia and New Zealand. It's the first single from his new album Harry's House, set to be released on May 20.

It's his third solo album and first music release since his record-breaking 2019 album Fine Line.

Styles started out as a member of boy band One Direction before launching a successful solo career. Photo / Supplied

In the years since he went solo, Styles has quickly established himself as one of the biggest and most influential singer/songwriters on the pop music scene. His debut album became one of the top 10 best-selling albums of the year, while his 2019 follow up album, Fine Line, topped the Billboard 200 list on its release, making chart history.

He's also lined his mantelpiece with plenty of awards to prove his musical prowess including two Brit awards, a Grammy, an American Music Award, and an Ivor Novello Award among countless others. He's the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue and headlined Coachella this year.

Fans can expect performances of all his hit singles from Sign of the Times, Lights Up, Adore You, Watermelon Sugar, and Kiwi.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday April 27.

Harry Styles: Love on Tour 2023 Australia and New Zealand dates

• Monday, February 20: HBF Park, Perth

• Friday, February 24: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

• Tuesday, February 28: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

• Friday, March 3: Accor Stadium, Sydney

• Tuesday, March 7: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland