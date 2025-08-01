Advertisement
Love It or List It NZ co-host Alex Walls is Hilary Barry’s cousin

Hilary Barry has revealed that the new co-host of the New Zealand iteration of Love It or List It is her cousin.

Interior designer Alex Walls, Barry’s cousin on her father’s side and the winner of The Block NZ 2014, will co-host the home design TV

