Hilary Barry has revealed that the new co-host of the New Zealand iteration of Love It or List It is her cousin.

Interior designer Alex Walls, Barry’s cousin on her father’s side and the winner of The Block NZ 2014, will co-host the home design TV show with real estate agent and actor Paul Glover.

“I don’t smother most of my interviewees like this but then most of the people I interview are not family,” Barry, co-host of Seven Sharp, wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday morning.

“So let me introduce you to my cousin Alexandra Walls, designer extraordinaire and the new Kirsty in NZ’s version of Love It or List It.”

Five photos accompanied the post, which has garnered more than 3700 reactions. These included shots of the cousins tightly embracing with big smiles, Barry kissing Walls on the cheek and one of them together in their childhood.