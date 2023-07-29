Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster attend Cowes Week 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Talulah Riley, Elon Musk’s two-time ex-wife, is engaged to wed Love Actually star Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Riley, who tied the know with the tech magnate twice before breaking off their relationship for good in 2016, announced the nuptials news on Musk-owned Twitter two days ago.

“Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and I are engaged!” the English actress captioned a photo of the pair.

Musk congratulated his ex by replying to her post: “Congratulations!” with a red heart emoji.

Brodie-Sangster’s claim to fame was his role as schoolboy Sam in Love Actually at 13. He also starred in hit TV shows Game of Thrones and The Queen’s Gambit.

Riley, 37, and former child star Brodie-Sangster, 33, first went public with their relationship back in 2022.

The pair first met in 2021 while filming the FX limited series Pistol.

In the TV show, they played a real-life couple: Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren and designer Vivienne Westwood.

Rumours of their romance began making headlines shortly after they filmed the series together. However, their official red carpet debut was at the British Academy Film Awards in March 2022.

Riley and Brodie-Sangster then confirmed their relationship on Instagram a few months later.

Since then, the couple has been seen at various public affairs, including Wimbledon in 2022.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren and Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood in Pistol, the series based on the story of The Sex Pistols.

Riley and Musk’s tumultuous relationship

The St. Trinian’s actress and Tesla CEO began seeing each other in 2008 after reportedly meeting at a bar.

They were engaged within a few days and married two years later in 2010.

However, the couple divorced in 2012 and remarried in 2013.

Elon Musk, with his twin boys Griffin, left, and Xavier, right, and then fiancee Talulah Riley, 2010. Photo / Getty Images

They split up for good in 2016.

“We took some time apart for several months to see if absence makes the heart grow fonder, and unfortunately, it did not,” Musk shared at the time.

“I still love her, but I’m not in love with her. And I can’t really give her what she wants.”

While thei state of their post-divorce relations is not known, Riley commented on her ex’s $44 billion (NZ$71 billion) legal battle to buy Twitter in 2022.

“Can you buy Twitter and then delete it, please!? xx,” Riley asked Musk via text, reports Bloomberg.

The texts resurfaced as part of the legal battle between Twitter and Musk over the deal, with the actress listed as TJ prior to the new text details.