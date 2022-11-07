A scene from comedian Louie CK's TV show Louie. Photo / Supplied

Comedian Louis CK has cancelled his upcoming Wellington and Christchurch shows.

He was set to perform at Christchurch’s Town Hall on November 20 and at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington on November 22 but, according to ticketing sites, the shows have been cancelled.

Promoters TEG Dainty said on the Ticketmaster and Ticketek sites that the shows wouldn’t be going ahead due to a “scheduling conflict” - but some have speculated on social media that it may be because ticket sales are low.

The statement read: “TEG Dainty wishes to advise that Louis CK’s Wellington show, set to take place at Michael Fowler Centre on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, has been cancelled due to a scheduling conflict.”

Ticketholders would be refunded, it said.

The same message was posted on Ticketek’s website for the Sunday, November 20 show.

An Auckland show planned for Saturday, November 19, at Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre is still set to go ahead, with the venue nearly at full capacity.

It comes after protests over the tour from many, including Kiwi comedians, due to allegations about CK’s past behaviour.

Here's the New Zealand Comedy Guild's statement on Louis C.K.'s tour of Aotearoa pic.twitter.com/AV9ZKayc6z — Finn-al Destination (@Fickelas) November 5, 2022

In 2017 he was accused of exposing himself in front of two female comedians in 2002, masturbating while on the phone to a female comedian in 2003, and asking to masturbate in front of another comedian in 2005.

At the time, he acknowledged in a statement that “these stories are true” and “there is nothing about this that I forgive myself for”.

The New Zealand Comedy Guild issued a statement on November 5 announcing its opposition to CK’s tour of New Zealand due to his behaviour.

“His manager Dave Becky threatened CK’s victims, telling them their careers would be damaged or ended if they ever spoke out publicly.

“CK has continued on to great commercial and awards success, while many of the women he harmed have left comedy altogether. It is especially notable that in the half-decade since these allegations, CK has not addressed them in his act in a meaningful way.”

The statement called his behaviours “antithetical to the sort of healthy, open and diverse comedy industry that the New Zealand Comedy Guild aims to foster” and that “he is not welcome here”.















