Fans have reacted to Lorde's heartbreaking update, sharing their concerns and well-wishes. Photo / Fiona Goodall Photography

Kiwi popstar Lorde has given her fans a bittersweet new update in her latest newsletter. Now, they have reacted.

Taking to social media, many fans have shared their well-wishes and concerns after the 26-year-old star – real name Ella Yelich-O’Connor – revealed in a newsletter released exclusively to her fanbase that she currently navigating heartbreak and loneliness, among other things.

Explaining her heartbreak, Lorde writes: “It’s different but the same. I ache all the time, I forget why and then remember. I’m not trying to hide from the pain, I understand now that pain isn’t something to hide from, that there’s actually great beauty in moving with it. But sometimes I’m sick of being with myself.”

Now, fans have taken to social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) to react to the heartbreaking letter. While many reactions were of fans sharing their support for the singer - who shot to fame in 2012 with her debut single, Royals - others shared their concern.

One person wrote, “How bold and real of her to share, I hope she feels better soon.” Another added, “Is she okay?” with a crying emoji.

A third person said: “Lorde, it takes great courage to express vulnerability, and your honesty is truly appreciated. We’re here to stand by you and support you through this difficult time. Your music has touched many of us, and we believe in your strength to navigate these emotions.”

Another added, “This email is so painful, I wish her well.”

Fans also praised the Ribs singer’s bravery following the vulnerable confession. One person wrote, “So many can relate. I love when artists aren’t afraid to vent and create.”

“Her raw honesty about her feelings reminds us that even artists we admire go through tough times,” a second said, before adding, “It’s also a reminder that it’s okay to embrace our vulnerabilities and find beauty in our journey through pain.”

Other fans tried to make light of the situation with tweets such as “Oh, this next album is going to be incredible” and “Another hit like Melodrama is coming”, referring to her second studio album, which was released in 2017 and featured top hits like Perfect Places, Supercut and the top-charting single Green Light.

Lorde performs at Sziget Festival 2023 on August 14, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. Photo / Getty Images

Lorde released an update today via email telling her millions of loyal fans that she is living in London, and while “things feel clear here”, she is mostly alone with her thoughts and is “starting to miss my friends and family, like a vitamin I’m deficient in”.

She also seemingly confirmed her separation from long-time music executive boyfriend Justin Warren, 42.

Elsewhere, she told fans she has stopped taking the “little yellow pill” that she has taken each morning since she was 15. While she doesn’t confirm what she is referring to, it may be a reference to a prescription antidepressant.

Finally, the singer signed off her post by telling fans, “Don’t worry about me”, and admitting: “I still laugh every day, it’s all moving, even when it goes slow. I’ve accepted the mission — I have a self to recover.”