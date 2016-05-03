Lorde turns cast into celeb souvenir

Source: AP

Lorde has taken the schoolyard tradition of having your broken arm cast signed by your chums to a whole new level in New York.

The Kiwi singer made a splash at yesterday's Met Gala when she accessorised her beautiful tulle gown with a cast on her left forearm.

Photo / Getty Images

While Lorde hasn't publicly revealed how she got the arm injury, it clearly wasn't holding her back at the Gala, where she managed to get a swag of famous friends to sign her cast.

Posting a photo of it to Instagram, she cheekily said: "If u ever wanna know who was at the 2016 Met Gala, they're all on my arm." (sic)

Two names clearly identifiable on the cast include Lorde's bestie, Taylor Swift, and Yeezus - aka Kanye West.

Lorde also told her Instagram followers a little bit about her "magical night" at the Gala.

"We ran through the museum after dark, and danced to Prince, and hugged and kissed," she wrote.

Her big evening ended after 3am.

No doubt it will be back to the grind today for the singer, who is currently in the US working on her new album.

She is reportedly writing songs with Lena Dunham's partner, Jack Antonoff, who recently won a Grammy for his work on Taylor Swift's 1989 album.